Teleflex launches new Arrow® Pressure Injectable Midline Catheter Portfolio

Midline options designed to fit the needs of clinicians and patients

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) releases their new Arrow® Pressure Injectable Midline portfolio in the US and Canada, designed to help alleviate line identification confusion. Clinicians can choose between the Arrowg+ard Blue Advance® Midline with antimicrobial and antithrombogenic protection or the traditional Arrow® Midline, both of which are available in single and double lumen options.1,2



Without quick and easy identification between midlines and PICCs, clinicians may mistakenly infuse medications through midlines that should only be infused through a central venous access device. These complications can cause disruption in patient therapy and, if serious, could lead to line replacement.

Teleflex conducted extensive research with industry-leading vascular access professionals to select the enhancements in the new Arrow® Midline Catheters. Clinician-inspired updates to the portfolio include:

Eye catching, yellow colored catheter features and labeling to help reduce line confusion and promote patient safety

A robust offering of 14 different kit configurations, all with pressure injection capabilities to facilitate procedural efficiency and mitigate risks

A new Arrow ® ergonomic trimmer that allows for multiple precise cuts and easy visualization

“The Arrowg+ard Blue Advance® Midline catheter portfolio provides protection by reducing thrombus accumulation and the primary pathogens responsible for most healthcare associated infections1,2. With multiple levels of protection, critical innovations, and a streamlined workflow, it’s the perfect solution to deliver vital medications.” said Lisa Kudlacz, President and General Manager, Vascular Access Division.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

References:

In vitro data on file 2010: AVER-004371 and AVER-004483. No correlation between in vitro/in vivo testing methods and clinical outcomes have currently been ascertained. As compared to uncoated PICCs, intravascular ovine model inoculated with Staph aureus: AVAR-000427. No correlation between in vitro/in vivo testing methods and clinical outcomes have currently been ascertained.

Rx only

Contraindication:

Clinical assessment of the patient must be completed to ensure no contraindications exist. The Arrowg+ard Blue Advance® Midline is contraindicated in the following areas:

Patients with known hypersensitivity to chlorhexidine

In presence of device related infections

In presence of previous or current thrombosis in the intended vessel or along the catheterized vessel pathway.



No correlation between in vitro/in vivo testing methods and clinical outcomes have currently been ascertained.

