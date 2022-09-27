At 3.8 % CAGR, Butyl Glycol Market Size Worth USD 946 Million by 2027: IndustryARC
Bolstering Growth in the Automotive Sector and Chemical Sector are boosting Butyl Glycol MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Butyl Glycol Market size is estimated to reach US$946 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Butyl glycol is a clear and colorless oily liquid and like other glycol ethers offers bi-functional nature, containing the ether and alcohol groups and forming peroxides. It has flourishing demand as a solvent for applicability in flexographic printing inks, paints, waterborne coating surfaces, hydraulic fluid components and others, thereby having significant utilization across major end-use industries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
This IndustryARC report on the Butyl Glycol Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominates the Butyl Glycol Market, owing to the growing building & construction activities, rising chemical production and rapid urbanization, thereby propelling the growth of phenylethyl in this region.
2. The growing building & construction sector across the world is propelling the demand for the butyl glycol industry for various applications involving coatings, paints and others, thereby contributing to the growing butyl glycol market size.
3. The solvent function is growing rapidly in the butyl glycol industry for major utilization in flexographic printing inks, coatings, chemicals and others.
4. However, the carcinogenic impacts of butyl glycols act as a major challenge for the Butyl Glycol industry.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The solvent segment held the largest Butyl Glycol Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth of the solvent function of the butyl glycol is influenced by its fast-paced demand in paints, coatings, cleaning activities, flexographic printing, disinfectants and others. This is due to its low cost and volatility feature. The functioning of butyl glycol, belonging to the glycol ether group as a solvent in the chemical sector is also rising owing to its excellent hydrophobic and hydrophilic balance, excellent active solvency and coupling features.
2. North America held the largest Butyl Glycol Market share in 2021 up to 35%. The fast-paced growth of butyl glycol in this region is influenced by factors such as an established base for building & construction, rising income levels and urbanization. Building and construction are significantly growing in North America owing to growth factors such as growing infrastructural projects, demand for green buildings and urbanization.
3. The coatings segment held a significant Butyl Glycol Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The butyl glycol has major demand for utilization in coatings applications as it has wide functioning in water coatings due to improved drying time. The coatings application of butyl glycol has major utility in the construction sector for residential, commercial and industrial spaces. The lucrative growth in the construction sector is influenced by growth factors such as a rise in residential housing and commercial spaces projects, demand for modular construction and urbanization.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Butyl Glycol Industry are -
1. Eastman Chemicals Co.
2. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
3. BASF SE
4. Asia Pacific Petrochemicals Co. Ltd.
5. Dow Chemicals
