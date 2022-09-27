Cloud Point of Sale (POS) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Cloud Point Of Sale (POS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cloud Point Of Sale (POS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cloud Point of Sale (POS) Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the cloud POS market size is expected to grow from $2.84 billion in 2021 to $3.50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.23%. As per TBRC’s cloud point of sale (POS) market research the market size is expected to reach $7.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.15%. The growing acceptance of digital payments propels the growth of the cloud point-of-sale market.

The cloud point of sale (POS) market consists of sales of cloud point of sale (POS) solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an online point of sale system that enables company owners to accept payments via the internet rather than using a desktop computer. Using cloud-based POS systems, operators can save transaction, inventory, employee, and other company data on a remote server. The cloud point of sale (POS) allows company owners to run their businesses efficiently, as the transactions are made quicker and safer, and more data is tracked using cloud point of sale (POS) systems.

Global Cloud Point of Sale (POS) Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the cloud point of sale market. The advancement of innovative technologies such as AI, IoT, cloud computing, and big data, among others, has had a tremendous influence on the cloud point of sale (POS) in recent years. The companies operating in the cloud point of sale sector are increasingly focusing on developing technologically advanced systems with greater operational and cost-efficiency.

Global Cloud Point of Sale (POS) Market Segments

The global cloud point of sale (POS) market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Services

By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Application: Retail and E-Commerce, Restaurant, Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Entertainment and Media, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global cloud point of sale (POS) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: PAR Technology Corp, Cegid, Celerant Technology, Clover Network Inc, Square Inc, Lightspeed, Intuit Inc, One Step Retail Solutions, ERPLY, Omnico Group, EPOS Now, NCR Corporation, Revel Systems Inc, TouchBistro, Shopkeep Inc, AccuPOS Inc, TouchSuite, Toast Inc, and Vend Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

