Healthcare Fraud Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 27% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Fraud Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Healthcare Fraud Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare fraud analytics market size is expected to reach $6.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.06 %. A large number of fraudulent activities in the healthcare sector contribute to the healthcare fraud analytics industry growth.

The healthcare fraud analytics market consists of sales of healthcare fraud analytics solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to on-premise and on-demand analytical solutions that assist in identifying issues such as duplication/repetition of claims and errors in claim healthcare operations and applications. Healthcare fraud analytics aims to help healthcare companies audit their accounts and find fraudulent activities in various transactions. It identifies frauds related to billings, claims, prepayments, postpayments, and payment integrity.

Adopting and developing new technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare fraud analytics market. The major companies are focusing on launching statistical data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven products and services to strengthen their market position. These fraud detection techniques perform various statistical operations, including data mining, regression analysis, machine learning, pattern recognition, supervised learning, unsupervised learning, and others. For instance, in December 2020, Codoxo, a US-based, AI-driven solution for healthcare, launched a healthcare integrity suite that gives health agencies unique insights and solutions for identifying risks and controlling costs in clinical care, network management, and payment integrity, provider education, and special investigative units. The suite includes fraud, provider, insight, network, clinical, and payment scope in its application.

By Solution Type: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics

By Delivery Model: On-Premise, On-Demand

By Application: Insurance Claims Review, Postpayment Review, Prepayment Review, Pharmacy Billing Misuse, Payment Integrity, Others

By End User: Public and Government Agencies, Private Insurance Payers, Third-Party Service Providers

By Geography: The global healthcare fraud analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

WhiteHatAI for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Sharecare will integrate the WhiteHatAI, an AI-driven suite across portfolios that will help detect FWA before it occurs, improving healthcare organizations' efficiency and effectiveness. WhiteHatAI is a US-based healthcare AI company for healthcare payment integrity and fraud, waste, and abuse prevention.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

