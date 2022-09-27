Bedding Market Worth $119.7 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 7.7% - IndustryARC
Technological Innovations Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of The Bedding Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Bedding Market size is estimated to reach $119.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Bedding, termed as bedclothes or bed linen, refers to the materials laid atop the bed's mattress for hygiene, warmth, care of the mattress, and adorning consequences. The availability of premium bedding commodities like duvets coupled with the operational advantages is driving the growth of the bedding market. The boost in direct-to-consumer bedding brands resonating with more excellent quality commodities at more candid prices is set to propel the growth of the Bedding Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Bedding Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020, and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing retail enterprises selling mattresses and beddings and the surge of the wealthy middle-class populace in the Asia-Pacific region.
2. Bedding Market growth is being driven by the active lifestyle and the growing wish for greater comfort and convenience to be experienced from the purchase of high-quality mattresses and beddings. However, the import regulations and supply chain issues are acting as the major factors hampering the growth of the Bedding Market.
3. Bedding Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Bedding Market report.
1. The Bedding Market based on product type can be further segmented into Sheets, Bed Covers, Pillows, Bed Linens, Blankets, and mattresses. The Bed Linens Segment held the largest market share in 2020. This growth is owing to the numerous applications of bed linens like bed sheets, bed covers, pillow covers, and duvet covers.
2. The Bedding Market may be thought to be undergoing an e-commerce renaissance, fuelled by the worldwide necessity for sleep hygiene. Furthermore, the Offline segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the facility it offers the customers to take a direct first-hand look at the bedding and mattress products.
3. The Bedding Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Bedding Market Market) held the largest share, with 29% of the overall market in 2020. This region's growth is owing to the growing retail networks and increasing customer inclination for excellent quality and affluent bedding products like mattresses to commend the interiors.
The top 5 players in the Bedding Industry are -
1. Purple
2. Acton &Acton
3. American Textile Company
4. Beaumont & Brown Ltd
5. Boll & Branch LLC
