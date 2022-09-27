Strategies For Global Smart Electric Meter Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Smart Electric Meter Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Electric Meter Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart electric meter market size is expected to grow from $18.44 billion in 2021 to $20.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.22%. As per TBRC’s smart electric meter market outlook the market size is expected to reach $29.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.32%. Increasing power demand across the globe is expected to drive the smart electric meter market.

The smart electric meter market consists of sales of smart electric meters by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an electronic device that records information such as consumption of electric energy, voltage levels, current, and power factor. Smart electric meters capture more data more frequently than analogue meters and send the information to a central database for billing, troubleshooting, and other diagnostic activities. In most commercial and industrial settings, advanced smart electric meters with integrated data processing and built-in two-way communication can instantly capture and send energy data.

Global Smart Electric Meter Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the smart electric meter market. The companies operating in the smart electric meters sector are focusing on developing innovative products with advanced communication technologies such as cellular IoT, RF-mesh-based meter technology and others to increase their operational capabilities and efficiency.

Global Smart Electric Meter Market Segments

By Type: Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Auto Meter Reading

By Phase: Single, Three

By Communication Technology: Power Line Communication, Radio Frequency, Cellular

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Utility

By Geography: The global smart electric meter market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Smart Electric Meter Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart electric meter industry overview, smart electric meter market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global smart electric meter market, smart electric meter global market share, smart electric meter global market segments and geographies, smart electric meter global market players, smart electric meter global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart electric meter market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Smart Electric Meter Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Itron Inc, Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc, Wasion Group, Aclara Technologies, Sensus USA Inc (XYLEM INC), Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co Ltd, General Electric, Holley Technology Ltd, ABB Ltd, EDMI Limited, Elster Group GmbH, Microchip Technology Inc, Badger Meter, and OSAKI Electric Co Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

