Strategies For Global Maritime Safety System Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Maritime Safety System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the maritime safety system market size is expected to grow to $24.62 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.56%. The growing maritime trade and transportation are expected to propel the maritime safety system market growth.

The maritime safety system market consists of the sales of maritime safety system solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to planned solutions and services implemented by shipping companies to ensure ship and marine environment safety. MSS aims to alert the system about the position and safety-related concerns of the ships in the vicinity, search and rescue coordination, and protection from terrorism, piracy, robbery, illegal trafficking activities, and others.

Global Maritime Safety System Market Trends

Technology developments such as AI and IoT are some of the key maritime safety system industry trends gaining popularity. For a long time, the key technology of marine safety and systems has remained unchanged. However, the rising number of accidents, terrorism, and other components is now subject to many changes within maritime safety and security by involving AI, IoT, Big Data, digital route management, innovative defense technology, integrated control systems, and others. For instance, in December 2020, Iridium Communications, a satellite communications company, introduced its GMDSS service that is embedded with a strong network of 66 cross-linked Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites that provide low latency, high-quality, and real-time voice and data connections across the entire system, including seas and polar regions.

Global Maritime Safety System Market Segments

The global maritime safety system market is segmented:

By System: Ship Security Reporting System, Automatic Identification System (AIS), Global Maritime Distress Safety System (GMDSS), Long Range Tracking and Identification (LRIT) System, Vessel Monitoring and Management System, Others

By Application: Loss prevention and detection, Security management, Counter piracy, Coastal monitoring, Safety of ship, Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR) management

By End User: Government Institutions, Oil and Gas, Marine and construction, Shipping and Transportation, Cargos and containers, Others

By Geography: The global maritime safety system market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Raytheon Anschutz, Honeywell, Elbit Systems, Saab Group, OSI Maritime Systems, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Kongsberg Gruppen, Smiths Group PLC, Signalis SA., HALO Maritime Defense Systems, SRT Marine Systems Plc, Westminster Group, Captain's Eye, and Consilium.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

