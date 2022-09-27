Nanocoatings Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

Nanocoatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Nanocoatings Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Nanocoatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the nanocoatings market size is expected to grow to $20.31 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.06%. The booming automotive industry is significantly driving the nanocoatings market growth.

Want to learn more on the nanocoatings market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6715&type=smp

The nanocoatings market consists of sales of nanocoating products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to nanoscale thin films that are applied to surfaces to generate or improve the functions of a material. Nanocoatings have a thickness of a few tens to a few hundred nanometers and overcome the drawbacks of conventional coating methods. Nanocoatings are widely used in various industries for friction avoidance, water resistance, corrosion protection, water and ice protection, and other benefits.

Global Nanocoatings Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the nanocoatings market. Technological advancement includes the launch of new technologies in nanocoatings, such as a new technology combining carbon nanotubes and aggregate to improve and offer better corrosion inhibition, greater durability, and other benefits. According to the nanocoatings industry analysis, the key players are focusing on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in 2020, Tesla Nanocoatings Inc., a US-based carbon nanotechnology firm, introduced NANO Non-Skid, a novel technology that combines carbon nanotubes with sacrificial zinc and non-Skid aggregate for worker safety. Teslan 1105 Zn-CNT Single Coat Deck Epoxy is NANO Non-Skid. The ground-breaking new solution is a three-component epoxy that is solvent-based and developed to protect steel and metallic substrates. It offers anti-Skid properties, increased durability, and superior corrosion inhibition.

Global Nanocoatings Market Segments

The global nanocoatings market is segmented:

By Type: Anti-Microbial, Self-Cleaning, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Corrosion, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By End-user: Construction, Food Packaging, Healthcare, Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Others

By Application: Food Manufacturing, Marine Coatings, Water Treatment, Household Care, Others

By Geography: The global nanocoatings market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global nanocoatings market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nanocoatings-global-market-report

Nanocoatings Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nanocoatings market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global nanocoatings market, nanocoatings market share, nanocoatings market segments and geographies, nanocoatings market players, nanocoatings market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The nanocoatings market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Nanocoatings Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: P2i Ltd, Nanovere Technologies LLC, Nanofilm Ltd, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Tesla NanoCoatings Inc, Bio-Gate AG, Buhler AG, Cima NanoTech Inc, Eikos Inc, Inframat Corporation, Integran Technologies Inc, Nanogate AG, Nanomech Inc, Cleancorp, Nano-care Deutschland, Surfix BV, CG2 Nanocoatings Inc, ACTnano Inc, Ecological Coatings, PPG Industries, Green Earth Nano Science Inc, BASF, AdMat Innovations, Albert rechtenbacher GmbH, NANOBIZ.PL Ltd, NanoMate Technology Inc, Nanopool GmbH, Nanosol AG, Surfactis Technologies SAS, Aculon Inc, and Beijing ChamGo NanoTech Co Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Smart Coatings Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-coatings-global-market-report

Antifog Coatings Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antifog-coatings-global-market-report

Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nanomaterials-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC