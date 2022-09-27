BCG Vaccine Market Worth $3.1 Million by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 4.3% - IndustryARC
Growing Government Support For Development Of BCG vaccine is Also Set to Increase The BCG Vaccine Market Growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The BCG Vaccine Market size in 2020 was estimated at $3.1 million, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. BCG Vaccine is only vaccine that is majorly used for tuberculosis (TB). BCG vaccine help to prevent tuberculosis (TB) in adult and children that tested negative for tuberculosis (TB). Moreover, growing government focus on immunization programs further enhance the overall market demand for BCG Vaccine during the aforesaid period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. In 2020, North America dominates the BCG Vaccine Market owing to rising incidence of bladder cancer.
2. Increasing innovation and development in BCG Vaccine across the globe is driving the market growth of BCG Vaccine.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the BCG Vaccine Market report.
4. Side effects of BCG vaccine includes fever, headache, and swollen gland and high cost of per dose of BCG vaccine are challenging the growth of the market.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Based on the type, BCG Vaccine Market is segmented into Immune BCG, Therapy BCG. The Immune BCG segment is estimated to dominate the market during the period 2021-2026. This is attributed to the vaccine which provides protection against infection with tuberculosis bacterium.
2. Based on the application, BCG Vaccine Market is segmented into Hospital, Clinics, others. In 2020, Hospital is estimated to hold major share in the market. This is mainly rising number of hospitals and the vaccine that is offered soon after birth.
3. North America dominated the BCG Vaccine market share accounting for 39% of the market in 2020. This is mainly owing to increasing prevalence of bladder cancer which leads to rise in demand for BCG Vaccine in the treatment of bladder cancer in this region.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the BCG Vaccine Industry are -
1. Sanofi S.A.
2. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
3. Serum Institute of India Ltd.
4. GreenSignal Bio Pharma Limited (GSBPL)
5. InterVax Ltd.
