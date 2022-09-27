Submit Release
LingPerfect to Support DHS in Miami & Tampa with OPI Services

This win is a testament to LingPefect's top-quality language services

LingPerfect wins contract with US Department of Homeland Security – Border and Customs Division in Miami

We are excited to provide high-quality language services to one of the most important agencies in the United States government and support the DHS in their efforts to keep America safe and secure.”
— Wadii El Maroudi, VP of Sales at LingPerfect
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LingPerfect Translations, a leading provider of professional translation, localization, and interpreting services, has recently been awarded a new contract with the US Department of Homeland Security – Border and Customs Division in Miami. For the next five years, LingPerfect's job will be to support the Tampa and Miami office with our OPI (phone interpreting) services.

LingPerfect will thus continue providing high-quality language services to one of the most important agencies in the United States government, supporting the DHS in its efforts to keep America safe and secure.

"We are excited to provide high-quality language services to one of the most important agencies in the United States government," says Wadii ElMaroudi, VP of Sales at LingPerfect. "Our team is dedicated to supporting the DHS in their efforts to keep America safe and secure."

LingPerfect has a long history of providing excellent language services to government agencies, corporations, and other organizations around the world. This new contract is a testament to the company's commitment to quality and excellence.

About LingPerfect Translations:

LingPerfect is a leading provider of professional translation, localization, and interpreting services. With over 15 years on the market and more than 200 languages covered, LingPerfect is ISO 9001:2015 and 17100:2015 Certified and guarantees the highest level of quality assurance. Members of the American Translators Association- ATA, and the Globalization & Localization Association-GALA, LingPerfect enables businesses of all sizes to ace their targets in reaching their global markets.

