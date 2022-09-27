Global District Heating Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

District Heating Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘District Heating Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the district heating market size is expected to grow to $202.21 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.24%. Government initiatives to improve heating infrastructure are expected to propel the district heating market growth.

The district heating market consists of sales of district heating systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an underground infrastructure element that distributes thermal energy from a central energy plant or plants to different buildings. The plant's steam or hot water is distributed around the clock using underground thermal pipe networks that are well insulated. The thermal energy is delivered to the building's heating system so that the need for individual building boilers can be eliminated. It increases efficiency and greatly helps in controlling emissions.

Global District Heating Market Trends

According to the district heating market analysis, rapid technological development is a key trend gaining popularity. The major companies operating in the district heating sector are developing innovative technologies with a major focus on sustainability to meet the fast-growing end customer demands and strengthen their market position. For instance, Tractebel Engineering S.A., a Belgium-based provider of engineering services, is developing fourth-generation district heating and cooling technology, which utilizes low-temperature waste heat and connects the electricity network to the grid. The current ongoing developmental activities include district heating with geothermal heat coupled with a heat pump and district cooling using standard chillers coupled with ice thermal storage.

Global District Heating Market Segments

The global district heating market is segmented:

By Plant Type: Boiler, Combined Heat and Power (CHP), Others

By Heat Source: Coal, Natural Gas, Renewables, Oil and Petroleum Products

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global district heating market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

District Heating Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides district heating global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the district heating global market, district heating global market share, district heating global market segments and geographies, district heating global market players, district heating global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The district heating market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s District Heating Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alfa Laval, Danfoss, FVB Energy, Keppel, LOGSTOR, Ramboll Group, Shinryo Corporation, STEAG, Vattenfall, Vital Energi, NRG Energy, Enwave Energy Corporation, SP Group, and Xylem.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

