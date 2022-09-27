Atmospheric Water Generator Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Atmospheric Water Generator Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Atmospheric Water Generator Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the atmospheric water generator market size is expected to grow to $5.17 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.48%. The increasing demand for potable water is driving the growth of the atmospheric water generator market.

The atmospheric water generator (AWG) market consists of sales of atmospheric water generators by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to systems that run on sophisticated technology that produce potable water from the surrounding air. This product can increase water availability during scarcity, contamination, and other issues that disrupt drinking water services. AWGs can range from residential and commercial uses that can produce 1 to 20 litres per day and up to 1,000 to 10,000 litres per day, respectively.

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are one of the key atmospheric water generator industry trends gaining popularity. Many companies are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market, which is predicted to be shaping the atmospheric water generator market outlook. For instance, in May 2022, Watergen, an Israel-based developer of atmospheric water generators (AWG), entered into a strategic partnership with SMV Jaipuria Group to introduce its AWG across India and establish a new manufacturing plant within one year of operations. Additionally, in March 2019, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras entered into a strategic collaboration with Teertha, the Inda-based sustainable technology company, for the development of innovative potable atmospheric water generators.

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Segments

The global atmospheric water generator market is segmented:

By Type: Cooling Condensation, Wet Desiccation

By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

By Geography: The global atmospheric water generator market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Atmospheric Water Generator Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides atmospheric water generator global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global atmospheric water generator market, atmospheric water generator global market share, atmospheric water generator global market segments and geographies, atmospheric water generator global market players, atmospheric water generator market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The atmospheric water generator market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Atmospheric Water Generator Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Watair Inc, WaterMaker India Pvt Ltd, Planets Water, Water Technologies International Inc, Island Sky Corporation, Ambient Water, Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co Ltd, Atlantis Solar, Air2Water LLC, Dew Point Manufacturing, Watergen Inc, Drinkable Air Technologies, Akvosphere, Ecoloblue Inc, and Hendrx Water.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

