Building Insulation Materials Market to Reach US$26 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC
Rise in Population and Urbanization globally will aid the growth of the Building Insulation Materials Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Building Insulation Materials market size is forecast to reach US$26 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026. The market is growing because of the extended demand for, rising infrastructure, and industrialization globally. Building Insulation is an important economic and environmental investment, as installing thermal insulation, buildings use less energy for heating and cooling thus occupants experience less thermal variability. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
This IndustryARC report on the Building Insulation Materials Market highlights the following areas -
1. North American region dominated the building insulation materials market and is also forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for thermal Insulation in the region.
2. Because of massive construction sector and broad industrial base, the intensity of insulation use in the United States exceeds global averages in terms of GDP, population, and fixed investment spending. Construction companies use an extensive amount of insulation materials, which is partly owing to building rules requiring insulation.
3. In China, rapidly growing construction and industrial markets contribute to the high levels of insulation demand. However, intensity of insulation use relative to fixed investment spending and population is lower than more developed countries in the region, including Japan and Australia.
4. The competitiveness of the European industry of thermal insulation materials in relation to other international competitors is moderate to strong.In the EU the demand for thermal insulation materials is estimated at 3.48 % (2015-2027)according to the Joint Research Centre (JRC), the European Commission’s science and knowledge service. Wool minerals (glass and stone wool) and plastic foams (EPS, XPS, PUR) are the most required materials for building insulation.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Polystyrene segment held the largest share of 30% in the Building Insulation Materials Market in 2020.Among the many types of plastics, Polystyrene (PS) foam is a lightweight, rigid plastic insulation material, and is widely recognized as the most immediate and affordable means to fight climate change. Polystyrene also is made into a foam material, called expanded polystyrene (EPS)has no global warming potential as the material does not decompose at the end of its life and it does not release any ozone-depleting substances.
2. North American region held the largest share in the Building Insulation Material market in 2020 up to 36%, owing to the need of thermal Insulation due to cold climatic condition and the rapid urbanization in the region. Another factor contributing to the growth of the Building Insulation Market in this area is growing population and the need to create a new eco friendly urbanization that can help achieve high-quality growth in the coming decade and create an economy based on high value-added manufacturing and services while avoiding enormous environmental costs.
3. Residential segment held the largest share in the Building Insulation Materials market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026. In US, Spending for energy efficient buildings has shown an increase in 2019,with investment in building energy efficiency across global markets increasing to USD $152 billion in 2019, an increase of 3% from 2018.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Building Insulation Materials Industry are -
1. Johns Manville Corporation
2. Saint-Gobain S.A.
3. BASF SE
4. Kingspan Group plc
5. Knauf Insulation
