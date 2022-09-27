United States Mini Fridge Market to Reach USD 59.11 Million by 2029 | U.S. Mini Fridge Industry Striking CAGR of 9.60%

Key companies covered in United States Mini Fridge Market are Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (U.S.), Viking Range, LLC (U.S.), Midea Group (China), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.), WHYNTER LLC (U.S.), BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (Germany), Hisense (China), Haier Group Corporation (China), Electrolux AB (Sweden), and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the United States mini fridge market size was valued at USD 28.36 million in 2021 and USD 31.12 million in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 59.11 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period. A growing number of modular houses is expected to prompt a positive market pathway. Development of such fridges that have advanced features is estimated to propel market trajectory. Technological developments and innovations in consumer appliances are propelling market growth. Rising demand for refrigeration and energy-efficient applications in the food and beverage industry is anticipated to favor the U.S. mini fridge market share expansion. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “U.S. Mini Fridge Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Disruptions During Pandemic Led to Decline in Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the supply chains due to shipping and travel restrictions. However, the pandemic also generated opportunities for many brands as they used online channels to increase their sales across North America.

U.S. Mini Fridge Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 9.60% 2029 Value Projection USD 59.11 Million Base Year 2021 U.S. Mini Fridge Market Size in 2021 USD 28.36 Million Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 109 Segments Covered By Type, By Technology, By Region U.S. Mini Fridge Market Growth Drivers Increasing Number of Mobile/Modular Houses to Propel Market Expansion Rising Consumer Preferences for Energy-efficient Kitchen Appliances to Surge Product Demand

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the United States mini fridge market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (U.S.)

Viking Range, LLC (U.S.)

Midea Group (China)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.)

WHYNTER LLC (U.S.)

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (Germany)

Hisense (China)

Haier Group Corporation (China)

Electrolux AB (Sweden)

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Technological Innovations to Enhance the Market Trajectory

Technological advancements for enhancing the product efficiency is one of the key trends since the past few years. Buyers want a variety of features such as design, capacity, and temperature control options. Minibar Systems introduced a Wi-Fi enabled guestroom refrigerator. The product has LED control that enables customers to have a personalized experience. Development of mini fridges with new technology is anticipated to propel lucrative business opportunities. Rising preferences of consumers for energy-saving fridges is expected to aid market growth. Retailers of home appliances usually sell and market these refrigerators, which is anticipated to propel the U.S. mini fridge market growth. Further, there is rising demand for refrigeration in the food and beverage industry and growing adoption of energy-effective electric appliances.

However, limited storing capacity and high costs of mini-fridges are anticipated to hamper market progress.

Segments



Owing to Large Capacity Size, Under-the-Counter Segment is Set to Lead

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into portable, cube, mid-sized, and under-the-counter. They are further divided into residential and commercial categories. The under-the-counter segment is anticipated to be the significant part due to large volume sizes in under-the-counter variants.

Due to its Energy Efficiency, the Compressor to be Prime the Part of the Segment

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into absorption, thermoelectric, and compressor. The compressor segment is set to lead due to energy efficiency of the compressor technology. The thermoelectric segment is also anticipated to have a significant CAGR due to the increasing consumption of alcoholic drinks.

Due to Easy Accessibility, Specialty Stores are the Key Segment

Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into specialty stores, hypermarkets, online, and others. The specialty stores segment holds the majority part due to easy availability of various mini fridges with eye-catching features in such stores.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Competitive Landscape

Market Players Adopted New Product Launch Strategies to Support their Product Portfolio

Key players of the market have opted for new product development and product launch strategies. For example, in May 2019, Domestic Group AB, a Swedish company that specializes in marine, recreational vehicle, and hospitality industries, introduced the CL480 Series, its new line of hotel refrigerators. The company operates across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Such strategies of new product offerings for expansion will strengthen market growth.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Parent Market Supply Chain Analysis Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Market Analysis and Insights (In Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges and Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Pandemic Recent Industry Developments – Mergers & Acquisition, New Product Launches, Expansions & Partnerships

U.S. Mini Fridge Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast-By Type Portable Residential Commercial Cube Residential Commercial Mid-Sized Residential Commercial Under-The-Counter Residential Commercial Market Size Estimates and Forecast-By Technology Compressor Absorption Thermoelectric Market Size Estimates and Forecast-By Distribution Channel Specialty Stores Hypermarkets Online Others



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

February 2022: Michelin North America launched a new portable mini refrigerator, which is suitable for vehicles, offices, boats, dorms, and campsites. The fridge is designated to hold six beverage cans (12 fluid ounce/350ml) or four water bottles (16 fluid ounce/500ml).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. How much is the U.S. mini fridge market worth?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the U.S. market size was USD 28.36 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 59.11 million by 2029.

2. What was the value of the U.S market in 2021?

Answer: In 2021, the U.S. market value stood at USD 28.36 million.

3. At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2022-2029)?

Answer: Growing at a CAGR of 9.60%, the market will exhibit steady growth over the forecast period (2022-2029).

