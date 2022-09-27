Greg Otto Joins AGORUS® as VP of Growth and Construction

Industry veteran of 20-plus years to position and advance company's housing product line.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGORUS®, a cutting-edge construction technology company, announced today that Greg Otto joined the company as its Vice President of Growth and Construction.

The 20-year industry veteran will position and advance the company's housing product line.

"When one decides to address the quantum of issues facing the construction industry, it's important to see the problem from many perspectives. Greg Otto's career has primed him to do just that," said Garrett Moore, co-founder and CEO of AGORUS. "Educated as both architect and engineer, he has been focused on collaborative work across the spectrum of technical disciplines key to construction, opening up the potential for innovation. We're excited to have him aboard!"

Otto's career includes working with several prominent industry innovators to successfully lead teams across the full spectrum of the construction value chain. His educational journey concluded at MIT with a master's degree in civil engineering. Having experienced first-hand the value of education, he remains dedicated in his desire to imbue knowledge to others and champion education as a positive change agent. To this day, he continues to be focused on mentoring young people, encouraging them to maximize their potential. Otto has taught at prominent architecture and engineering schools throughout his career, most recently at the University of Southern California and the Southern California Institute of Architecture.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join AGORUS and do my part to close the U.S. housing shortfall gap," said Otto. "We'll accelerate the world's transition to offsite construction. This team is poised to provide untapped value within the construction ecosystem and deliver truly transformational housing from price, quality, and performance perspectives. Our technology and fully integrated manufacturing platform will set the standard for the industry to emulate."

About AGORUS®

AGORUS seeks to close the 5.5 million U.S. housing shortfall gap by accelerating the world's transition to offsite construction. The company leverages its technologies and automated factories to empower builders to build better, faster, cheaper, and greener. Visit www.agorus.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Dave Oates

Public Relations Manager

david@publicrelationssecurity.com

(858) 750-5560



Related Images











Image 1: Greg Otto Headshot









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment