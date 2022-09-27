Biomass Pellets Market Worth $13.1 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 8.1% - IndustryARC
The Surplus Availability Of Biomass From Agriculture Residue is Estimated to Grow Biomass Pellets Market in Near Future.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Biomass Pellets Market size is forecast to reach $13.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026. Biomass pellets are generating electricity and building heat, thus increasing demand from the power industry which is estimated to grow the consumption of biomass pellet. According to the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), the solar & wind project of 4 GW was postponed till 2022. Thus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies stopped their production as well as pellet production which affected the demand for biomass pellets. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Europe dominates the biomass pellets market owing to increasing demand from residential heating facilities, commercial heating facilities, also increasing demand for wood pellets in power plants.
2. Increasing demand for hammer mill is commonly used in auxiliary equipment in wood pellet production and animal feed pellet mill. It can process various biomass sources such as wood sawdust, straw material, cotton stalks, and agriculture residues.
3. Increasing adoption of biomass pellet as they help to reduce carbon footprint emission and pollution.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Wood sawdust dominated the biomass pellets market in 2020. Wood sawdust has become more and more important for companies to find low–cost methods of recycling their waste materials. It is a raw material to manufacture solid fuel with low moisture content obtained from wood chips or wood waste.
2. Building heating segment dominated the biomass pellets market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-206, due to growing awareness for renewable energy sources for residential heating, commercial heating, and industrial heating. Bio-pellets can replace coal or fossil fuel in co-firing heating for industrial operation and help to reduce the energy cost.
3. Europe dominated the biomass pellets market with more than 30% in 2020. Wood pellets are used for power production from combined heat & power (CHP) and dedicated power plants thus biomass pallet is highly consumed in Europe.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Biomass Pellets Industry are -
1. Enviva Biomass
2. Viridis Energy Inc.
3. Westervelt Renewable Energy LLC
4. Energex
5. Drax Biomass
