Busbar Market Potential | 6.1% CAGR, $23.6 Billion | 2026

Busbar Market by Material Type (Aluminum, Copper, and Brass) and Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential)

Busbar Top Contenders

The key players in busbar market are Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation Plc., Rogers Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Legrand S.A., Friedhelm Loh Group, Mersen S.A., and Chint Group.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Busbar Market by Material Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global busbar market size was valued at $14.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $23.6 billion by 2026. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Canada is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 8%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

China and U.S. dominated the growth of busbar market with a revenue share of over 32.6% and 16.8% in 2018.

By application, the commercial segment is anticipated to grow with CAGR 6.8%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Busbars have found use in power distribution systems such as in electricity distribution, electronics & electricals and many more. They are replacing the cables used in most industrial, commercial or residential applications.

The concept of smart & green city boosts the busbar market growth owing to cost saving, space saving and reduced installation time.

The need for efficient conductor and lower energy loss during transmission has replaced the conventional methods of power distribution by busbar made from metals driving busbar market growth. Moreover, green city concepts are boosting market growth.

The wind power generation & distribution industry is experiencing a surge which results in high demand for busbars, hence driving the busbar market growth.

Busbar largely cuts down the facility costs as they replace the cables and other related components acting as another factor for market growth.

The cheap and low-quality products, lack of R&D activities, and volatile raw material pricing hampers the market growth.

North America is expected to grow at higher pace owing to large concentration of manufacturer in the region. U.S. dominated the busbar market share followed by Canada.

Emerging switchgear market and energy & power market offers lucrative opportunities for busbar industry.

Based on materials type, it is divided into aluminum, copper, and brass. Copper segment dominated the market but aluminum is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

However, commercial market is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period owing to replacement of cables with busbar.

Busbar is a metallic strip that distributes power in a system. It is made from metals such as aluminum, copper, bronze, or other efficient alloys. It offers high conductivity and low energy loss during transmission resulting into their wide adoption in many industries.

