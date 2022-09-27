Global Weight Loss Supplements Market projected to be worth USD 110.18 billion by 2030

According to SPER Market Research, the Global Weight Loss Supplements Market is estimated to reach USD 110.18 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.5%.

HOLTSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the Global Weight Loss Supplements Market consists of sales of these products by organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships. These items include pills, capsules, powders, beverages, energy bars, and energy drinks containing vitamins, minerals, herbs, and a range of other substances meant to aid with weight loss.

Dieticians who work with health clubs have an influence on their members' use of weight loss products. Furthermore, the growing trend of acquiring the perfect physical physique, particularly among younger age groups, has accelerated growth. To survive the tough competition, players in the public and private sectors are focusing on inventing and innovating new products.

Market Overview (2022-2030)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2030): 15.5%

• Forecast Market Size (2030): 110.18 Billion

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Weight Loss Supplements Market:

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused brief lockdowns and the closure of gyms and exercise facilities, individuals adopted unhealthy lifestyle changes and dramatically reduced their physical activity. During the epidemic, market participants saw changes in customer behavior. The outbreak had a significant impact on how people's lives worked in terms of the environment and society. As a result of these rapid and visible adjustments, people's food and lifestyle habits changed negatively.

Industry Definition and Major Segments:

The SPER Market Research report seeks to give market dynamics, demand, and supply forecasts for the years up to 2030. This report contains statistics on product type segment growth estimates and forecasts.

Global Weight Loss Supplements Market, By Ingredients:

• Amino Acids

• Vitamins and Minerals

• Natural Extracts/Botanicals

Global Weight Loss Supplements Market, By Distribution:

• Online Channel

• Offline Channel

Global Weight Loss Supplements Market, By Type:

• Powder

• Liquid

• Pills

• Soft Gels

• Others

Global Weight Loss Supplements Market, By End User:

• Under 18 years

• 18 to 40 years

• 40 to 50 years

• Above 50 years

Global Weight Loss Supplements Market, By Region:

• Asia-Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South-America

This research also includes important market drivers and restraints for the forecast period. The study also covers several developments potential.

Key Market Players:

Global Weight Loss Supplements Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Abbott, Amway Corp, Ajinomoto Co Inc., Glanbia PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Heinz Company, Kellogg Company, Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle, Nutratech Ltd., Shaklee Corporation, Transparent Labs, Ultimate Life Ltd., Vitaco.

