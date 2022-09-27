Blood Culture Tests Market Size to Reach USD 9.51 Billion in 2030 – Reports and Data

The global blood culture tests market size was USD 4.35 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood culture tests market size was USD 4.35 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, Bloodstream Infections (BSIs), and sepsis.

Bloodstream Infection (BSI) is one of the most serious illnesses with a high mortality rate and morbidity rate. Depending on the institution and the ICU within a hospital, nosocomial BSIs differ in their occurrence, epidemiology, and microbiological profile. It is important to recognize the microbes that cause BSIs and antibiotic resistance, and each hospital or lab setting should make its own therapeutic decisions based on local monitoring data. Rising number of blood tests is being conducted by healthcare providers owing to a rise in bloodstream infections, which is increasing the demand for blood culture tests. The growing incidence and death rate of sepsis is expected to increase adoption of bloodstream infection testing. In addition, increasing incidences of infectious diseases will increase bloodstream infection testing, resulting in market revenue growth during the forecast period.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Automated segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing need for accurate and more reliable test results. Automated testing uses software tools to produce faster results and encompasses higher sensitivity for organism recovery than conventional methods. Therefore, automated testing is preferred by most laboratories and hospitals. In addition, increasing need for running repetitive tests or a large number of tests at one time is expected to increase the demand for automated testing, which will drive the revenue growth of the segment.

Consumables segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The blood culture test is performed using blood culture accessories, reagents, and assay kits in clinical settings. There is a growing need for high-quality consumables that protect growing mycobacteria and facilitate faster detection of any bacteria within the bloodstream. Consumables have become more popular as blood tests are performed more frequently in order to improve diagnostics and detect bacteria, yeast, and other microbes in the blood.

Culture-based technology segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing implementation of the technology in laboratories, diagnostics, and hospitals. The culture-based technology maximizes recovery of pathogens from septicemic patients to ensure timely delivery of antimicrobials. In addition, culture-based technology is widely used since it detects blood-borne organisms quickly and accurately that reduces incubation time, contamination risks, and false negative rates. These factors are expected to boost revenue growth of the segment.

Bacteremia segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing incidences of bacterial sepsis have led to an increase in blood culture tests. Sepsis is caused by the body’s reaction to an infection that damages the tissues and organs. Patients with syndromes associated with increased chances of bacteremia need routine blood cultures, which are expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the segment.

Hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to an increasing number of bacteria-infected patients and rising number of daily tests. There is an increasing demand for hospitals and diagnostics centers as they are able to provide immediate attention and meet the healthcare standards that further ensure a safe environment for patients. Hospitals and diagnostics are now equipped with advanced diagnostic techniques, which provide more accurate, reliable, and faster test results.

Market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Rapid growth rate of the market is attributed to increasing presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and increased access to diagnostics in the region. In addition, increasing presence of major market players such as Danaher, Bruker, T2 Biosystems, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others have also resulted in rising adoption of blood culture tests in the region. In addition, rising awareness of infectious diseases, increased Research & Development (R&D) activities to create innovative blood culture tests, and presence of advanced automated equipment in the U.S. and Canada is expected to improve market revenue growth in the region over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, and product & service portfolio. The Blood Culture Test market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at the regional and global levels. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

DiaSorin S.p.A

Danaher

Bruker

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Scenker Biological Technology Co., Ltd

Anaerobe Systems, Inc.

BINDER GmbH

Bulldog-Bio

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Blood Culture Test Market Segmentation:

Method Type Outlook:

Conventional

Automated

Product Outlook:

Instruments

Media

Consumables

Technology Outlook:

Culture Based Technology

Molecular Technology

Proteomic Technology

Application Outlook:

Bacteremia

Fungemia

Mycobacterial detection

End-use Outlook:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic Research Laboratories

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Some essential purposes of the Blood Culture Test market research report:

Vital Developments: Custom investigation provides critical improvements to the Blood Culture Test market, including R&D, new item shipment, coordinated efforts, development rate, partnerships, joint efforts, and local development of rivals working in the market on a global scale and regional.

Market Characteristics: The report contains Blood Culture Test market highlights, income, limit, limit utilization rate, value, net, creation rate, generation, utilization, import, trade, supply, demand, cost, part of the industry in general, CAGR, and gross margin. Likewise, the market report offers an exhaustive investigation of the elements and their most recent patterns, along with Service market fragments and subsections.

Investigative Tools: This market report incorporates the accurately considered and evaluated information of the major established players and their extension into the Blood Culture Test market by methods. Systematic tools and methodologies, for example, Porter’s Five Powers Investigation, Possibilities Study, and numerous other statistical investigation methods have been used to analyze the development of the key players working in the Blood Culture Test market.

Convincingly, the Blood Culture Test report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single market reality without the need to allude to some other research report or source of information. This report will provide all of you with the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the Blood Culture Test market.

