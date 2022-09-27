NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Joins Additional Organizations: the World Nuclear Association (WNA) and the International District Energy Association (IDEA)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), a company emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with the most influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries, is pleased to announce that it has joined the World Nuclear Association (WNA) as well as International District Energy Association (IDEA) as part of its global expansion strategy.



“I am very pleased to see NANO Nuclear become a part of these renowned international associations,” Winston Chow, Chief Policy Officer and Board Member of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc., stated. “It is incredible satisfying to see the NANO Nuclear name continue to spread internationally, as cooperation with governments abroad will become an important pillar of the Path to Zero.”

In collaboration with the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) as part of the National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC) Resource Team program, NANO Nuclear is working to develop its proprietary portable and on-demand capable micro-Small Modular Reactor (mSMR), “ZEUS”. Featuring a fully solid core, removing heat through thermal conduction, eliminating the need for coolant and pumps, the “ZEUS” mSMR will be modular and able to connect with local power grids or power systems, so multiple reactors can be deployed to an area.

“It’s crucial that NANO Nuclear becomes a visible and known entity around the world,” said James Walker, NANO Nuclear CEO and Board Member. “Our involvement with these global organizations is just one part of our strategy to resonate around the globe."

“At a time when IDEA member systems are actively seeking lower carbon solutions for heating, cooling and power for the cities, communities and campuses they serve, we are pleased to welcome the talented team from NANO Nuclear Energy to our global association,” said Robert Thornton, President and CEO of the International District Energy Association.

“The global energy demand continues to grow, even as governments and organizations seek carbon neutral options,” said Jay Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “This is where NANO Nuclear comes to the fore. Securing a place on the global stage is just one of the many steps we must take to ensure that our future is green and sustainable. It is in part thanks to the tireless efforts of organization such as the World Nuclear Association (WNA) and the International District Energy Association (IDEA) that the nuclear energy industry has developed into what it is today, and we are keen to take part in shaping its future.”

About the World Nuclear Association (WNA)

World Nuclear Association is the international organization that represents the global nuclear industry. Its mission is to promote a wider understanding of nuclear energy among key international influencers by producing authoritative information, developing common industry positions, and contributing to the energy debate. Acting as a global forum and commercial meeting place for leaders and specialists representing all aspects of the nuclear industry, the Association provides a vehicle for members to shape joint positions on economic, safety, and environmental issues through the Working Groups.

https://www.world-nuclear.org/

About the International District Energy Association (IDEA)

Founded in 1909 as the National District Heating Association, IDEA continues to inform, connect, and advance the district energy industry around the globe. Today, the association has a membership of over 2,400 industry professionals representing more than 30 countries from around the globe. The International District Energy Association (IDEA) works actively to foster the success of our members as leaders in providing reliable, economical, efficient, and environmentally sound district heating, district cooling, and combined heat and power.

https://www.districtenergy.org/home

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

The Path to Zero starts here. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is a company emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with the most influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries. Our company is committed to building smaller, cheaper, and safer nuclear energy for the future by incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, and research methods. Currently in development is “ZEUS” NANO Nuclear Energy’s first generation portable, on-demand capable advanced nuclear micro reactor.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

