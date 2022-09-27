Bio-Butadiene Market set to witness an development size of USD 2,583.45 Million by 2030

The report offers a framework of the competitive landscape and dynamics of the global Bio-Butadiene Market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published, the global bio-butadiene market is expected to grow from USD 1,433.70 Million in 2021 to USD 2,583.45 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

One of the sources of raw materials used to create butadiene is bio-butadiene. Rubber and plastics with uses in paints and coatings, electrical appliances, textiles, building, construction & packaging, adhesives & sealants, and other products are made with bio-butadiene. Due to the scarcity of feedstocks, tire producers have begun investing in the bio-butadiene industry as well, so it's not just chemical-producing companies that are involved.

Market Growth & Trends

The main drivers of the market for bio-based butadiene are the rising government expenditure on research and development and the expansion of industrialisation, particularly in emerging economies. Because a significant proportion of bio-butadiene is utilized in the production of coatings and synthetic rubbers, which are used in the production of tires and other automotive accessories, the expansion in the bio-butadiene market is often driven by the automotive and tire end-use sectors.

Key Findings

The industrial grade segment held the largest market share of 86.60% in 2021.

The type segment is divided into laboratory grade and industrial grade. The industrial grade segment held the largest market share of 86.60% in 2021. Chemicals of technical or industrial quality are of excellent purity but do have impurities. Technological and industrial grade chemicals are used in large quantities in commercial and industrial applications. Rubber and plastics with uses in paints and coatings, electrical appliances, textiles, building, construction & packaging, adhesives & sealants, and other products are made with bio-butadiene.

The nitrile rubber (NBR) segment held the largest market share of 28.22% in 2021.

The application segment is divided into styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), styrene-butadiene latex (SBL), polybutadiene (PB), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) resins, nitrile rubber (NBR) and styrene-butadiene block copolymers (SBS and SEBS). The nitrile rubber (NBR) segment held the largest market share of 28.22% in 2021. Nitrile rubber (NBR), commonly known as nitrile-butadiene rubber, is a synthetic rubber that resists oil and is made from a copolymer of butadiene and acrylonitrile. Fuel hoses, gaskets, rollers, and other goods requiring oil resistance are its primary uses.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Bio-Butadiene Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Asia Pacific accounted for a significant market share of 40.55% in 2021.

Key players operating in the global bio-butadiene market are:

Braskem SA

Invista

Versalis S.p.A.

Genomatica

LanzaTech

About the report:

The global bio-butadiene market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

