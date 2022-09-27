Pentaerythritol Market Estimated to Reach US$ 2.1 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 5.45%

Pentaerythritol Market

The global pentaerythritol market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market exhibiting a growth rate CAGR of 5.45% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Pentaerythritol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global pentaerythritol market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.45% during 2022-2027.

Pentaerythritol is a compound with the chemical formula C(CH2OH)4. It is a crystalline, white, odorless compound classified as a polyol. The compound is a building block for several compounds that are utilized to manufacture explosives, plastics, paints, appliances, lubricants, cosmetics, and other commercial and industrial products. It possesses excellent properties, such as water resistance, luster, flexibility, and resistance to alkali.

Global Pentaerythritol Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by increasing product demand from the automobile sector. In line with this, the rising usage of the compound for PU manufacturing, predominantly used in seat cushions, door handles, gear knobs, and other exterior and interior of cars, is significantly contributing to the market. Apart from this, rapid industrialization and the increasing building and construction activities are catalyzing the market growth across the globe. Moreover, rising mining and quarrying activities in developed and developing economies have increased the consumption of explosives, which, in turn, is propelling the adoption of pentaerythritol.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Celanese Corporation

• Copenor

• Ercros S.A

• Hubei Yihua Group Co. Ltd

• Merck KGaA

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Pentaerythritol Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Penaerythritol-95

• Penaerythritol-98

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Alkyd Paints

• Alkyd Inks

• Alkyd Adhesives

• Plasticizers

• Alkyd Varnishes

• Radiation Cure Coatings

• Lubricants

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Paints

• Automobiles

• Construction

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

