Collectible Card Game Market Worth USD 32251.0 million by 2027 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications

The global Collectible Card Game market size was valued at USD 12722.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.77% during the forecast period, reaching USD 32251.0 million by 2027.

A collectible card game (CCG), also called a trading card game (TCG) or many other names, is a kind of strategy card game that was created in 1993 and consists of specially designed sets of playing cards. These cards use proprietary artwork or images to embellish the card. CCGs may depict anything from fantasy or science fiction genres, horror themes, cartoons, or even sports. Game text is also on the card and is used to interact with the other cards in a strategic fashion. Games are commonly played between two players, though multiplayer formats are also common. Players may also use dice, counters, card sleeves, or play mats to complement their gameplay.



Global Collectible Card Game Market: Segment Analysis



The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application.

Types: -

Digital

Physical

Applications: -

For Entertainment

For Collection

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Konami

Cygames

Bushiroad

Wizards of the Coast

2K Games

Blizzard Entertainment

Long Pack

The Pokémon Company

Square Enix

Key Benefits of Collectible Card Game Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Collectible Card Game Market

TOC of Collectible Card Game Market Research Report: -

1 Collectible Card Game Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Collectible Card Game Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Collectible Card Game Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Collectible Card Game Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Collectible Card Game Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Collectible Card Game Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Collectible Card Game Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Research Data Source

