Solar Vehicle Market Size to Reach Worth USD 689.5 Billion at a CAGR of 18.1% by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global solar vehicle market size was valued at USD 228.1 million in 2019. The market is projected to grow USD 689.5 million, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.01% during forecast period 2020 to 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar vehicle market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 689.5 million by 2027 while exhibiting an astounding CAGR of 18.1% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced rooftop systems and the growing demand for energy-efficient automotive globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Solar Vehicle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles), By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Others), By Solar Panel Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 228.1 million in 2019.

Companies Profiled in the Solar Vehicle Market Research Report:

Sono Motors (Munich, Germany), Volkswagen AG (Wolfsburg, Germany), Lightyear (Munich, Germany), Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota City, Japan), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Mumbai, India), Cruise Car, Inc. (Arizona, US), Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Limited (Beijing, China), Ford Motor Company (Michigan, US), and Nissan (Kanagawa, Japan).





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 18.1% Solar Vehicle Market 2027 Value Projection USD 689.5 Million Base Year 2019 Solar Vehicle Market Size in 2019 USD 228.1 Million Historical Data for Solar Vehicle Market 2016-2018 No. of Pages 200 Solar Vehicle Market Segments covered By Vehicle Type, By Battery Type, By Solar Panel Type Solar Vehicle Market Growth Drivers Favorable Government Policies in Europe to Stimulate Growth Increasing Adoption of Advanced Rooftop Systems to Promote Growth





Global Solar Vehicle Market Highlights:

The widespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, several industries have been on a standstill with zero operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government, as well as the industries is anticipated to bring the economy back on track and aid in resuming industrial activities.

Industry Development

October 2020 – Researchers at the University of York in the UK, along with NOVA University, Lisbon developed a system that enables solar panels to absorb 125% more light from the sun by adopting a 3D geometry like square block maze. The system increases the diffraction rate leading to high absorption of light.

Global Solar Vehicle Market Regional Insights

Favorable Government Policies in Europe to Stimulate Growth

Among all the regions, Europe is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global soar vehicle market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the favorable government policies that offer subsidies to the manufacturers to develop advanced solar vehicles in the region.

The market in North America is expected to showcase considerable growth owing to the growing adoption of solar panels in the production of hybrid solar vehicles in the region between 2020 and 2027.





Solar Vehicle Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Rooftop Systems to Promote Growth

The decreasing fossil fuels and the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are propelling the manufacturers to develop advanced solar vehicle systems. For instance, in 2019, Hyundai, a global automotive manufacturer, introduced the new Sonata Hybrid that is equipped with an advanced solar roof system. The system charges the battery while in motion and further leads to overall improvement in the fuel efficiency. This, along with the surging demand for energy-efficient automotive, is expected to bode well for the global solar vehicle market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Companies Focus on Collaboration to Develop Hi-Tech Solar Vehicles

The global solar vehicle market comprises small, medium, and large companies focusing on maintaining their presence by collaboration with other companies to jointly develop advanced systems. Additionally, adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and the introduction of new products by key players to maintain strongholds is expected to contribute to the market growth.

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2 Distributor Analysis – For Major Players

4.3 Growth and Penetration Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5 PEST Analysis

4.6 Vendor Landscape

5. Global Solar Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Car

5.2.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.3. Market Analysis – By Battery Type

5.3.1 Lithium-Ion

5.3.2 Lead-Acid

5.3.3 Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solar Panel Type

5.4.1 Monocrystalline

5.4.2 Polycrystalline

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

6. North America Solar Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Vehicle Type

6.2.1 Passenger Car

6.2.2 Commercial Vehicle

6.3. Market Analysis – By Battery Type

6.3.1 Lithium-Ion

6.3.2 Lead-Acid

6.3.3 Others

6.4. Market Analysis – By Solar Panel Type

6.4.1 Monocrystalline

6.4.2 Polycrystalline

6.5. Market Analysis – By Country

6.5.1 U.S.

6.5.2 Canada

6.5.3 Mexico

7. Europe Solar Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis – By Vehicle Type

7.2.1 Passenger Car

7.2.2 Commercial Vehicle

7.3. Market Analysis – By Battery Type

7.3.1 Lithium-Ion

7.3.2 Lead-Acid

7.3.3 Others

7.4. Market Analysis – By Solar Panel Type

7.4.1 Monocrystalline

7.4.2 Polycrystalline

7.5. Market Analysis – By Country

7.5.1 U.K.

7.5.2 Germany

7.5.3 France

7.5.4 Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific Solar Vehicle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis – By Vehicle Type

8.2.1 Passenger Car

8.2.2 Commercial Vehicle

8.3. Market Analysis – By Battery Type

8.3.1 Lithium-Ion

8.3.2 Lead-Acid

8.3.3 Others

8.4. Market Analysis – By Solar Panel Type

8.4.1 Monocrystalline

8.4.2 Polycrystalline

8.5. Market Analysis – By Country

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 Japan

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 South Korea

8.5.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

Continued…





