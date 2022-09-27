Ceramide Market Growth & Size by 2028 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceramide market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Ceramide market during 2022-2028. Ceramide market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Ceramide market size is estimated to be worth USD 295 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 436.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Ceramides in Cosmetic industry can be broken down into several segments, Fermentation Ceramide, Plant Extract Ceramide, etc.

Ceramides are a family of waxy lipid molecules. A ceramide is composed of sphingosine and a fatty acid. Ceramides are found in high concentrations within the cell membrane of cells. They are one of the component lipids that make up sphingomyelin, one of the major lipids in the lipid bilayer. Contrary to previous assumptions that ceramides and other sphingolipids found in cell membrane were purely structural elements, ceramide can participate in a variety of cellular signaling: examples include regulating differentiation, proliferation, and programmed cell death (PCD) of cells.

Global Ceramide Market: Segment Analysis



The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Microbial Fermentation

Chemical Synthesis

Plant Extraction

Applications: -

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

In terms of product, Microbial Fermentation is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Cosmetics, followed by Health Products.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 50 percent.



Major players in the global market include: -

Evonik

Croda

Doosan

Vantage

Toyobo

Macrocare

Unitika

Ashland

Global ceramide key players include Evonik, Croda, Doosan, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 70%.



