Auto Leasing Services Market to Experience Massive Growth, Reaching USD 1,085.88 Billion by 2030

The study explicitly highlights the competitive status of key players within the projection timeline while focusing on their portfolio and regional expansion.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published, the global auto leasing services market is expected to grow from USD 602.62 Billion in 2021 to USD 1,085.88 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The practice of renting an automobile for a predetermined period in return for on-time rental payments is known as auto leasing.

Market Growth & Trends

For the buyer, lease payments are typically less expensive than auto loan installments. Instead of trading in a purchased vehicle after only two or three years of ownership, some consumers may prefer leasing because it enables them to return a car and select a new model when the lease expires.

Key Findings

The new cars segment accounted for a significant market share of 69.71% in 2021.

The type segment is divided into new cars and used cars. The new cars segment accounted for a significant market share of 69.71% in 2021. Leasing enables the buyer to drive away in a brand-new vehicle without the hassle of ownership or putting down a deposit.

The internal combustion engine (ICE) segment accounted for a significant market share of 95.74% in 2021.

The vehicle type segment is divided into internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). The internal combustion engine (ICE) segment accounted for a significant market share of 95.74% in 2021. The gasoline is ignited and consumed inside an internal combustion engine (ICE).

The long-term auto leasing segment accounted for a significant market share of 59.81% in 2021.

The duration segment is divided into long-term auto leasing and short-term auto leasing. The long-term auto leasing segment accounted for a significant market share of 59.81% in the year 2021. With long-term leasing, the user has more freedom and can rent for a shorter time.

The corporate leasing segment accounted for a significant market share of 66.88% in 2021.

The application segment is divided into private leasing and corporate leasing. The corporate leasing segment accounted for a significant market share of 66.88% in 2021. A company car lease is a legal arrangement for partnerships, LLPs, sole proprietorships, and organizations that permit the leasing of cars for business usage.

The financial lease segment accounted for a significant market share of 57.16% in 2021.

The lease type segment is divided into an operational lease and a financial lease. The financial lease segment accounted for a significant market share of 57.16% in 2021. When business owners opt to lease assets for their operations, they assume the risk and benefit from the leasing under a financial lease.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Auto Leasing Services Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North American region had a significant market share of 41.44% in 2021.

Key players operating in the global auto leasing services market are:

General Motors Financial Company

LeasePlan Corporation

Tokyo Century Corporation

ALD Automotive

Volkswagen AG

About the report:

The global auto leasing services market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

