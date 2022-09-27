Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Canal Road and Chain Bridge Road, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality involving two vehicles that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the intersection of Canal Road and Chain Bridge Road, Northwest.

The preliminary investigation revealed at approximately 12:41 a.m., a Hyundai Venue was traveling southbound on Canal Road, Northwest approaching Chain Bridge Road. A Volvo XC90 was traveling northbound on Canal Road and began to make a turn onto Chain Bridge Road, Northwest. The Hyundai entered the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Canal Road and struck the Volvo head-on as it was turning left.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the occupants of both vehicles to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Upon arrival at the hospital, the driver of the Hyundai, after all life-saving efforts failed, was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 25-year-old Jefferson Leonel Garcia-Yanez, of Monrovia, Maryland.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411