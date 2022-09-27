Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Growth Forecast - 2027

Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market

The market in APAC is projected to witness an impressive growth rate during 2020–2027.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in demand for virtual modeling and building design and a surge in demand for architecture planning for smart cities boost the growth of the global visualization and 3D rendering software market. In addition, the surge in demand for real-time rendering and faster decision-making capabilities positively impacts the growth of the market.

However, Lack of IT infrastructure and less demand for 3D rendering software in underdeveloped nations and lack of security and privacy issues are expected to hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, surge in adoption of cloud-based 3D rendering services and increase in demand for high level gaming and videography are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period. Each of these factors is projected to have a definite impact on the growth of the visualization and 3D rendering software market.

Based on type, the stand-alone segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2016, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2023. The plugin segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.5% during 2017–2023.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the highest share in 2016, generating two-thirds of the total market. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 22.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2016, and is projected to dominate till 2026. At the same time, Europe would cite the fastest CAGR of 22.7% by 2023.

The key market players analyzed in the market report include Act-3D B.V., Autodesk, Inc., Webmax Technologies, Siemens AG, Embodee Corp., SAP SE, Otoy Inc., Sphere 3D, 3D Virtualization, and Luxion Inc. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 on Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market:

• Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the market witnessed a sudden downfall with strict lockdown measurement imposed by several governments and shutdown of travel to prevent transmission of the virus.

• To prevent the spread of infection, real estate companies temporarily closed their construction activities, which hampered the demand for 3D rendering software.

• However, the demand is expected to increased post-pandemic as construction activities would resume.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

