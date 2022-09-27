HN to support SMEs' digitalisation

VIETNAM, September 27 -

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has started a programme to raise awareness of the benefits of digitalisation among the capital city's small-to-medium-sized (SMEs) businesses.

The city's objective is to provide some 90,000 newly created SMEs with guidance to access their own digitalisation efforts, as well as technical and financial support by the year 2025. The city considers SMEs' digitalisation a cornerstone for future development and a gateway to access the international market.

Meanwhile, the city aims to complete the transition to digital signatures and digital receipts by 2025. Another objective is to create a thriving ecosystem that facilitates and nurtures the digitalisation process.

According to the city's People Committee, Hà Nội is to provide up to 50 per cent (no more than VND50 million or US$2,150) of small businesses' costs to acquire digital services to improve business management, operations and solutions. Medium-sized businesses are entitled to up to 50 per cent of the same costs but with a higher cap at VND100 million.

In addition, the city is to provide up to 50 per cent (no more than VND50 million for small businesses and VND100 million for medium-sized businesses) of purchases made to speed up the digitalisation process.

Meanwhile, SMEs that aim for the global market are entitled to a special support package, designed specifically to assist them in brand building, exporting and completing their digitalisation process.

The city's planning and investment department has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the programme. VNS