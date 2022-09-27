Data Science Platform Market | Emerging Technological Growth, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2030

Data Science Platform Market

The rising investment in R&D is estimated to generate lucrative opportunities which will expand the data science platform market's growth rate in the future.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The global data science platform market size was valued at $4.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $79.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The importance of collecting and using data for better decision-making and advancements in big data technology drive market growth. However, data security & high investment costs, and reliability issues observed by the employees hamper the market growth.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 301 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2307

In addition, targeting untapped and emerging markets for data science platforms and adoption of cloud-based solutions and services are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of components, the platform segment dominated the data science platform market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the adoption of data science platforms in small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Companies move toward digitization and automation, which accelerate big data and lead to more complex business processes.

To deal with these complexities, companies need cutting-edge technologies that enable them to gain real-time insights across vast data pools. The data science platform helps them streamline business processes and gain new customers. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

As per the application, the marketing & Sales segment dominated the global market in 2020. This is attributed to the fact that marketing and sales departments of the companies can get more insights into the buyer’s persona and spend by generating more Return on Investment. The data science platform is rapidly being used in marketing for channel optimization, lead targeting, customer segmentation, and advanced lead scoring.

However, customer support segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the upsurge in usage of customer service analytics to collect and analyze customer feedback to discover valuable insights.

Region-wise, North America dominated the data science platform market in 2020. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to several factors, such as rapid digitalization along with the surge in government funding on innovative technologies, an increase in a number of IoT devices, and growth in the technical base.

The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a lot of difficulties across the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Data science platform are playing a vital role in data management and smooth running of many sectors such as BFSI, Healthcare and Manufacturing.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2307

Some of the key Data science platform industry players profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Dataiku, Alteryx, Inc., FICO, The MathWorks, Inc., and Teradata. This study includes market trends, Data science platform market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Digital Education Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us and is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.