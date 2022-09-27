Laser Hair Removal Market Size, Industry Share, Growth, Future Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

The growing consumer need for non-invasive, hassle-free hair removal methods for personal grooming is primarily driving the market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Laser Hair Removal Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global laser hair removal market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.83% during 2022-2027. Laser hair removal is a non-invasive cosmetic procedure that eliminates undesirable hair from an individual’s body safely and efficiently without damaging the surrounding skin. It emits a highly concentrated beam of light which is absorbed as heat by the pigment present in the hair shaft. This, in turn, damages hair follicles present in the skin to delay and destroy unwanted hair growth in that particular area. As compared to conventional procedures, it is less painful and offers high precision; thus, laser hair removal is commonly used on the face, leg, chin, back, arm, underarms, and pelvic area.

Laser Hair Removal Market Trends:

The increasing consumer consciousness regarding their physical appearances and the rising need for non-invasive, hassle-free hair removal methods for personal grooming is primarily driving the market growth. This is further supplemented by the expanding economies, inflating disposable incomes, and improved living standards. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the availability of various dermatology treatments that offer better outcomes is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the launch of aesthetic lasers with advanced technologies and the popularity of mixing modalities allowing professionals to operate photo-rejuvenation facials instantly are impelling the market growth. Besides this, the implementation of aggressive marketing tactics, the extensive utilization of online consultations by beauty clinics to guide individuals, and strategic collaborations amongst key players to engineer combination hair removal devices with cooling solutions are strengthening the market growth.

Laser Hair Removal Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the laser hair removal market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Alma Lasers Ltd. (Sisram Medical Ltd)

• Cutera Inc.

• Cynosure LLC

• Lumenis Ltd.

• LUTRONIC Corporation

• Lynton Lasers Ltd.

• Sciton Inc.

• SharpLight Technologies Ltd.

• Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

• Syneron Medical Ltd.

• Venus Concept Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global laser hair removal market based on laser type, end use and region.

Breakup by Laser Type:

• Diode

• Alexandrite

• Nd:YAG

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Beauty Clinics

• Dermatology Clinics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

