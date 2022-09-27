Culture Media Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Growth Forecast - 2030

Culture Media Market 2030

Culture media are designed to support the growth of a population of microorganisms through the process of cell proliferation.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The culture media market is expected to witness significant growth soon due to various factors such as increase in investment and funding for R&D and innovation in life sciences, especially biopharmaceutical products. Additionally, the growth of the culture media market is fueled by the development of the biosimilar industry.

Major factors driving the growth of the culture market include the use of cell culture techniques in the treatment of various diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Recent increase in demand for monoclonal antibodies produced using culture media technique drives the culture media market.

Application type Cancer research and biopharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest market share of 56.40% in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. By region, North America will provide lucrative market growth opportunities and grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Avantor Inc.,

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc,

• Corning Incorporated,

• Lonza Group AG,

• Hi Media Laboratories Pvt Ltd.,

• Merck & Co. Inc,

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

