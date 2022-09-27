Alcohol E-Commerce Market has created a new experience for the consumers | Drizly, Evino, Flaviar, RserveBar

Alcohol E-Commerce Market

Rise in alcohol consumption and thriving e-commerce activities across the globe drive growth of the global alcohol e-commerce market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global alcohol e-commerce market accrued nearly $42.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to reach $173.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of oscillating market trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, major investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive space. The market research study is a key information source for leading industry players, new entrants, investors, and owners in coining new strategies for the future and taking steps to reinforce their market position. It exhibits an in-depth quantitative analysis of the industry from 2022 to 2031 and assist shareholders in investing in the rapidly expanding market.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 315 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17297

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the lucrative growth for the global alcohol e-commerce market, due to disruption in supply chain activities and lockdowns leading to the shutdown of liquor shops and retail stores.

Growing online demand for alcoholic beverages due to strict government laws, which, in turn, restricted mobility and personal contact. This opened new revenue streams for the market across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global alcohol e-commerce market based on alcohol type, price point, distribution channel, and region. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of each segment and sub-segment by deriving inference from trends, insights, and hidden patterns in data provided in tables and figures. This analysis assist market players, investors, and new entrepreneurs in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on alcohol type, the beers segment contributed toward the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the overall share of the global alcohol e-commerce market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its domination during the forecast period. However, the wines and champagnes segment is set to record the highest CAGR of nearly 15.5% during the forecast period. The report also offers an analysis of segments such as spirits and others.

Based on price point, the economy segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than half of the overall share of the global alcohol e-commerce market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the largest market share by 2031. However, the luxury segment is also anticipated to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 16.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an analysis of other segments such as mid-range.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17297

Based on the distribution channel, the online grocery segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than one-third of the overall share of the global alcohol e-commerce market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the largest market share by 2031. However, the direct-to-consumer segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 15.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an analysis of other segments such as online alcohol marketplaces and licensed specialty retailers.

Based on region, North America contributed towards the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global alcohol e-commerce market. The region is predicted to continue its market dominance by 2031. Moreover, the LAMEA alcohol e-commerce market is set to record the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast timeline. The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17297?reqfor=covid

Leading players of the global alcohol e-commerce market analyzed in the research include Bright Cellars, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Vivino, Drizly, Evino, Flaviar, Naked Wines, Uber Technologies Inc., RserveBar, Total Wines & More, and Vintage Wine Estates.

The report evaluates these major participants in the global alcohol e-commerce industry. These participants have executed a spectrum of strategies such as expanding regional and customer base, product innovations, strategic collaborations, and joint ventures for increasing their market penetration and maintaining their strong position in the market. The research study assists in monitoring the performance of each segments, position of each product in respective segments, and impact of new technologies on the overall market growth.

Reasons to Buy This Alcohol E-Commerce Market Report:

○ Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

○ Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

○ Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

○ To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

○ Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

○ To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.

Other Trending Reports:

Alcoholic Beverages Market

Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market

Source: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the Industry

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research