Influenza Vaccine Market Emerging Technological Growth, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2030

Influenza Vaccine Market Size

North America was the top grossing country in the global Influenza vaccine market with a share of 47.80% in 2020.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America was the top grossing country in the global Influenza vaccine market with a share of 47.80% in 2020. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%, due to the increase in influenza children and disposable income.

Factors driving the growth of the influenza vaccine market include government support and surveillance of influenza vaccination at national and global levels to monitor the supply, distribution and administration of flu vaccines.

An illness caused by influenza in the respiratory system is called influenza. The flu virus is spread by respiratory droplets. It can be transmitted from person to person through speech or touch. The virus is constantly circulating, causing regional epidemics and diseases that cause the death of thousands of people. Changing characteristics of the virus force annual changes in the vaccine type to match the influenza virus. Health care organizations around the world such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend vaccines such as baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) for the treatment of influenza. illness.

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global anti-influenza vaccine market. The number of people infected with COVID-19 is increasing, increasing the demand for influenza vaccines. Vaccines will not prevent COVID-19, but will reduce morbidity, mortality and hospitalizations. According to the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), in 2021, about 75,000 COVID-19 patients who received influenza vaccine are prone to sepsis, stroke and cerebral vein thrombosis.

According to the same paper, in 2021, it was found that the flu vaccine can provide protection against the COVID-19 virus. Patients with COVID-19 who have been vaccinated against the flu are also less likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit. In turn, this results in an increase in demand for flu vaccines.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• AstraZeneca plc.

• Biodiem

• CSL

• Emergent BioSolutions

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Gamma Vaccines

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Merck & Co.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer

• Sanofi Pasteur SA

• Sinovac Biotech

