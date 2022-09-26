Meeting of the High-Level Group of the Union State’s Council of Ministers

RUSSIA, September 26 - The participants reviewed joint efforts to promote trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Belarus.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Dmitry Krutoi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation with the authority of Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, held a meeting of the High-Level Group of the Council of Ministers of the Union State of Russia and Belarus via videoconference.

“Belarus is Russia’s key strategic partner and one of its main trade partners in the CIS, which is largely due to our diverse network of cooperative ties,” said Alexei Overchuk.

During the first seven months of 2022, Russia-Belarus trade grew relative to the corresponding period of 2021 to reach $22.1 billion.

The participants discussed ways of increasing supplies of Belarusian steel cord to Russian customers, as well as the matter of Belarus recognising reports issued by Russian test laboratories for sheet glass of Russian make. This will boost trade and maximise the use of industrial capacities.

The participants emphasised the importance of ensuring mutual recognition of electronic digital signatures in order to further the creation of a common legal space. During the discussion, it was suggested that the formation of a Union State inter-state certifying centre be considered as a way to ensure free access to state orders and government purchases and to make legally significant document transfer between Russian and Belarusian companies electronic.

The parties also reviewed implementation of the Union State’s protocol decisions and continued working to prepare upcoming meetings of the Union State’s Council of Ministers and Supreme State Council.

Following the meeting, the Union State Standing Committee was tasked with coordinating the implementation of the agreements.

The next meeting of the High-Level Group is scheduled for November 2022.