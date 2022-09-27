Sailing Jackets Market Expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027

Sailing Jackets Market

According to IMARC latest report, The global sailing jackets market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "Sailing Jackets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on sailing jackets market overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global sailing jackets market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.

A sailing jacket represents a protective outer garment that is utilized to provide optimum comfort aboard boats and yachts. It is waterproof, lightweight, and breathable to accommodate sweat and allow free movement. Sailing jackets can withstand extreme weather conditions, including steady rain or freezing wind. They are available in numerous styles, colors, and types, ranging from coastal jackets for casual cruising to professional offshore sailing jackets for high-speed racing. Various key manufacturers are currently developing dual-purpose sailing jackets with multi-pockets and built-in reflective patches for enhanced visibility under low light.

Market Trends:

The growing popularity of sailing as a leisure and recreational activity is primarily driving the global sailing jacket market. In addition to this, the rising number of individuals participating in professional sailing races has led to several sports associations organizing training programs and low-priced sailing events, thereby further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the escalating consumer awareness regarding product sustainability is encouraging manufacturers to integrate environment-friendly technologies in the production process. Besides this, leading market players are building their presence on social media platforms to connect with consumers directly, understand their requirements, and gain valuable feedback. This, in turn, will continue to propel the sailing jacket market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Burke Marine

• Decathlon

• Gill North America Inc.

• Helly Hansen (Canadian Tire Corporation Limited)

• Henri Lloyd International AB (Aligro Group Limited)

• Magic Marine (Kogros Sport)

• Marinepool Sportartikel GmbH & Co. KG

• Mustang Survival (The Wing Group)

• Regatta Ltd. (Risol Imports Ltd.)

• Sail Racing International AB

• Zhik Pty Ltd

Sailing Jackets Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, end user and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by End User:

• Men

• Women

• Kids

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline Stores

• Online Stores

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

