Autonomous Bus Door System Market Size Reach US$ 359.0 Million by 2027 - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Autonomous Bus Door System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global autonomous bus door system market size reached US$ 181.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 359.0 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during 2022-2027.

An autonomous bus door system refers to the technology that is used to eliminate human intervention in operating the doors of buses. Unlike the traditional door system, it consists of motion sensors that open and close when any object comes nearer to the bus. The system also uses advanced components, such as LiDAR, RADAR, and camera, which enhances its efficiency. In addition, the automation system provides safety features that detect the motion of the bus and does not open the door while the commute is in process. These operations in the bus doors are carried out with the help of pneumatic and electrical components.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Market Trends:

The global autonomous bus door system market is primarily driven by the increasing investments in transportation infrastructure development. Besides this, the rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in autonomous bus door systems helps prevent accidents. Furthermore, the escalating demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles is propelling market growth. An autonomous bus door system also eliminates manual ticket checking and provides a real-time count of passengers, which helps avoid overcrowding. These factors are expected to influence the market growth across the globe in the coming years.

Breakup by Bus Type:

Shuttle Bus

City Bus

Intercity Bus

Coach

BRT Bus

Breakup by Door Type:

Conventional Doors

Folding Doors

Sliding Plug Doors

Coach Doors

Inward Gliding Doors

Breakup by Mechanism:

Pneumatic

Electric

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

IC Engine

Electric Engine

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Circle Bus Door Systems Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Ferro Doors A/S

KBT GmbH

Masats LLC

Scania AB (Volkswagen AG)

Schaltbau Holding AG

Transport Door Solutions Ltd. (McGregor Young Group)

Ventura Systems CV.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

