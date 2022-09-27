Tomato Ketchup Market Size Reach US$ 22.5 Billion by 2027 - IMARC Group

The global tomato ketchup market reached a value of US$ 18.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.5 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Tomato Ketchup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global tomato ketchup market reached a value of US$ 18.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027.

Ketchup is a pureed condiment made from red tomatoes. Other key ingredients include vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic, corn syrup, additives, and varied spices. Ketchup is widely utilized as a base sauce in numerous dishes and as a dip with fast-food items, such as French fries, sandwiches, grilled meat and burgers.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends

The global tomato ketchup market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Additionally, the rising demand for ready-to-eat and convenient food items is further augmenting the market growth. This can be attributed to the widespread popularity of tomato ketchup as a preferred dip with various food items. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing organic and pesticide-free product variants to meet the demand of rising health-conscious consumers. This, along with the easy product availability in convenient packaging solutions, such as pouches and bottles, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Type:

Flavored

Regular

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Pouch

Bottle

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market, with some of the key players being

Bolton Group S.r.l.

Campbell Soup Company

Conagra Brands Inc

Del Monte Food Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Lee Kum Kee Company Limited

Nestlé S.A.

Premier Foods plc

Sky Valley & Organicville (Litehouse Inc.)

Tate & Lyle plc

The Kraft Heinz Company and Unilever Plc.

