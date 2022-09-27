Carole Ramsay of Goddess T.O.U.C.H. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TAMARAC, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are all made up of energy and everything around us is energy, vibrating at different frequencies. When our energy field is depleted or blocked, this manifests as an emotional, mental, or physical imbalance, eventually leading to a chronic illness and/or disease. To experience harmony, every part of us must be free of emotional blocks so that energy can flow evenly through us. For this reason, more people are turning from limiting traditional medicine to alternative ways to heal the complete self (mind/body/soul) with energy medicine to guide us in supporting our energetic health and well-being in order to live our very best life.

Carole is a highly sought-after top notch Reiki Master and Teacher, an ordained minister through the Universal Brotherhood Movement, and founder of Goddess T.O.U.C.H. (Transmuting Of Universal Consciousness Heart).

“As a gifted teacher, psychic, mentor, and channeler, I spent the first thirty years of my life reading extensively and practicing different types of yoga and meditation in preparation for my future work in guiding humanity to a higher purpose and deeper sense of wholeness. Through my healing work as an Usui Reiki Master and Teacher, Recalibration™, Clear The Path™, my intention is to restore balance by engaging the whole person and creating high energetic frequencies and new cellular patterns throughout your mental, emotional, physical and ethereal bodies, by raising the vibrational frequency from my connection with the higher dimensional sources up to and including the 7th Dimension of Consciousness. This results in greater awareness, and balance which leads to better health and wellbeing.”

According to Carole, when other channelers connect with dearly departed individuals who were once earth-bound they actually possess limited frequency (3rd and 4th dimensions of consciousness). Carole deals only with one her Source via Higher Self, where there is no duality only pure consciousness creating more effective results.

“Our planet, collectively, is in much needed transition of Awareness due to the upheaval and mayhem taking place, not specifically the “suffering” but more about bringing it into balance. When we are functioning optimally, our energy “shifts” from stuck to flowing with Life, Source, the Universe. Our vibrational frequency and all that surrounds us shifts as well, creating a “ripple effect”, as the pebble tossed into a pristinely calm lake. We and our World radiates positivity, happiness, abundance, and love in our lives.”

Carole encourages us to raise our vibration daily because when we are in a positive state of mind we are at a very high frequency, thus attracting what we are. On the other hand, if we live shrouded in dark emotions of anger, depression, and shame we vibrate at a very low and slow frequency leaving us open to perpetuate and attract more of the same.

Currently, Carole is writing a book on channeling. She affirms that we don’t have to be psychic to become our own guru. We can find our own answers from within. She says instead of being insecure and waiting for society to dictate how we should live we can tap into all the answers that are inside of us. In other words, even if the world is “confused” it doesn’t mean we need to be. Now is always the perfect time to connect to our Source, then trust that we need to take a leap of faith and make that change in our life now.

“Our health, happiness and prosperity is totally up to us. We are the writer, director and actor of our story. Do we surround ourselves with loving and supportive people? Are we kind? Do we genuinely love who we are and what we do? Are we encouraging others to succeed?

In order to answer these questions, Carole says we don’t have to move away. Change begins inside of us and we gain access to this power through the many miraculous holistic modalities that exist today! Carole practices and teaches meditation, visualization, affirmations, gratitude, Reiki, Transformational Energy Release and Holonomic Healing Technique. She has created healing modalities offered online called Recalibration™ and in person called Clear the Path™

Carole continually speaks to Source (that which created all that is including Itself) as “Father”, thanking Him for her abundant healthy and peaceful life of service to whoever seeks to change their life.

Every Tuesday Carole offers an amazing free guided-mediation on Zoom that will marvelously recharge our battery.

Carole’s unstoppable ripple effect of transformation and truth raises the vibration of our entire planet as she lifts humanity out of pain and struggle and into transformational vibration of unconditional love and light.

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno