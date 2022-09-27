Sendinblue Acquires Yodel.io To Give Small Businesses An Affordable, Cloud-Based Phone Support Solution

The All-In-One Digital Marketing Platform Announces its Fifth Acquisition Within 12 Months to Further Support Small & Medium Businesses

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendinblue , the leading all-in-one digital marketing platform for small to medium-sized businesses, today announced its acquisition of Yodel.io , a cloud-based business phone solution. This marks Sendinblue’s fifth acquisition in the past 12 months and highlights the company’s commitment to providing affordable and accessible end-to-end marketing and sales solutions for SMBs so they in turn can meet the evolving needs of their own customers.



Customers expect quality phone support

Even with the explosive growth of Chat and SMS support, 70% of customers look for a phone number associated with a business, yet many SMBs are stuck with old phone systems that lack flexibility. Sendinblue customers can now improve customer satisfaction and increase sales by integrating Yodel.io, which has successfully processed millions of calls since launching in 2016.

“The addition of Yodel.io furthers our mission of reducing digital marketing costs for SMBs while creating additional touchpoints for customer success,” said Armand Thiberge, founder and CEO of Sendinblue. “Business owners need ways to strengthen customer relationships while controlling their costs, and we’re continuing to invest in and expand the Sendinblue platform to meet those needs.”

Digital receptionist, interactive voice response & Slack integration

The new digital phone system features a digital receptionist that uses advanced voice technology and has deep integrations with tools like Slack, without the backend costs. With conversational interactive voice response (IVR), cross-device management, and improved call quality, Yodel.io streamlines customer support, and provides an all-inclusive phone solution at an affordable price.

“Research shows that buyers are increasingly digital-first, however complex purchases and final approvals often benefit from interpersonal conversations,” said Roger Beharry Lall, Marketing Technology Analyst at IDC. “Solutions that reduce the friction prospects experience when moving to non-digital interactions - like phone calls - improves, and expedites, the customer journey.”

By streamlining workflow with Yodel.io, SMBs can save approximately an hour per person per day—equivalent to 15 days per person per year—freeing up resources while improving customer satisfaction.

Passionate about supporting small businesses

“Sendinblue and Yodel.io are the ideal match to address every pain point for e-commerce companies, shop owners, and software companies,” said Nina Hoedlmayr, co-CEO and co-founder at Yodel.io. “While our name, Yodel, is an ode to its Austrian origins, all existing and future services will be offered under the Sendinblue brand. Our continued focus on global accessibility will enable SMBs and e-commerce companies to communicate with their customers on a global scale, regardless of location, whether the U.S., Canada and UK to Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and Brazil and Mexico, among other Latin American countries.”

"In 2016, we were working remotely for a small to medium-sized business, with a phone system that did not meet our expectations or requirements, so we developed our own fully integrable and automated solution. That’s how Yodel.io was born and we’re thrilled to be a part of Sendinblue’s next chapter," said Mike Heininger, co-founder and co-CEO at Yodel.io. "Our mission is to give SMBs the chance to function at the same level as large enterprises when it comes to communication and customer service - just in a more cost-effective way. We're excited to achieve this under Sendinblue's all-in-one platform to help entrepreneurs on their journey and to better connect them with their customers."

Expanding Sendinblue’s suite of affordable, powerful, and easy-to-use CRM

While the acquisition of Yodel.io marks a new milestone, previous acquisitions have resulted in new Sendinblue offerings that enhance the overall product. Since the acquisition of Chatra last year, 1,000 Sendinblue customers are already utilizing Conversations , which allows SMBs to chat with their customers in real-time in an easy, automated and scalable way, enabling more impactful customer experiences and resulting in greater conversions. As a result of acquiring MeetFox earlier this year, Sendinblue customers can now use Sendinblue Meetings to seamlessly integrate a video conferencing and scheduling feature to automate in-person and virtual appointments without the hassles of managing standalone, single-purpose tools. With the acquisition of Yodel.io, Sendinblue customers will have access to the cloud-based phone solution feature in Q2 2023.

About Sendinblue

Sendinblue is the only all-in-one digital marketing platform empowering B2B and B2C businesses, e-commerce sellers and agencies to build customer relationships through end-to-end digital marketing campaigns, transactional messaging, CRM, chat, and marketing automation. Unlike other marketing solutions built for enterprise-level budgets and expertise, Sendinblue tailors its all-in-one suite to suit the marketing needs of growing SMBs in tough markets. Sendinblue was founded in 2012 by Armand Thiberge with a mission to make the most effective marketing channels accessible to all businesses. Headquartered in Paris with offices in Seattle, Berlin, Bangalore, Sofia, Noida, and Toronto, Sendinblue supports more than 400,000 active users across 180 countries. Sendinblue has more than 600 employees globally.

About Yodel.io

Yodel.io is the smart customer service phone system that joins teams as a receptionist, pre-qualifies inbound voice communications, and allows call management without switching tools by integrating into major SaaS platforms. The startup was founded by Mike Heininger, Nina Hoedlmayr, Mario Uher and David Heininger and got backed by VCs including the European Super Angels Club, Companisto and Seedcamp. Yodel.io is being used by thousands of SMBs worldwide.