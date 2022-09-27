Flying Car Market: Personal Commute to Value at 38.5% CAGR During 2026 - 2035

[245 Pages Report] Flying car market to rake $3,804.18 million by 2035; Europe expected to grow at 37.8% CAGR, Four seating car to rise at 37.7% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flying car market is estimated at $215.54 million in 2025 and is expected to hit $3.80 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 34.1% from 2026 to 2035. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Changing urban mobility outlook and increasing investment by the market players drive the growth of the global flying car market. On the other hand, high development cost of the flying cars and stringent regulations for aviation license impede the growth to some extent. However, the untapped potential of the Asia-Pacific market has been highly beneficial for the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to disrupted supply chain and distorted manufacturing activities in the automotive sector, thereby impacting the flying car market negatively.

However, the global situation is getting ameliorated slowly & steadily, and the market is projected to recoup soon.

The global market is analyzed across mode of operation, end-use, seating capacity, and region. Based on mode of operation, the piloted segment is expected to hold the major share in 2025, garnering more than three-fourths of the total market. The autonomous segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 39.0% during the forecast period.

By end use, the commercial & professional commute segment is projected to account for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2025, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2035. The personal commute segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 38.5% from 2026 to 2035.

Based on region, the market across Europe is expected to contribute to the major share in 2025, holding more than one-third of the global flying car market. The same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR by 37.8% from 2026 to 2035. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global flying car market report include Klein Vision s. r. o., Airbus S.A.S., Hyundai Motor Company, Lilium, PAL-V N.V., Samson Motors, Inc., Terrafugia, The Boeing Company, AeroMobil, and Volocopter GmbH. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

