Indonesia Edible Oil Market Expected to Rise at 4% CAGR during 2021-2026

Indonesia Edible Oil Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indonesia Edible Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the indonesia edible oil market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indonesia edible oil market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the 2021-2026.

Edible oil or cooking oil is extracted from seeds, plants, and vegetables. It contains fatty acids, fat-soluble vitamins, minerals, phospholipids, and antioxidants. It is liquid at room temperature, contains low cholesterol, fats, and calories and consequently finds extensive applications in hotels, cafes, restaurants, households, and other food processing units of Indonesia.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Changing consumer dietary patterns due to hectic schedules represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market in Indonesia. In line with this, the expansion of the retail sector and increasing online distribution channels are creating a positive outlook for the market. The escalating demand for different variants, such as palm oil, canola oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, and corn oil, due to increasing consumer awareness about their health benefits, is offering lucrative growth opportunities for key players operating in the country. Additionally, edible oil is commonly used in food commodities. Besides this, growing health concerns on account of the high prevalence of cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, strokes, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), stomach illness and depression are propelling the market growth in Indonesia. In line with this, the continuous upgradation in refining technology for oil production is contributing to the market growth in the country.

Indonesia Edible Oil Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Astra Agro Lestari Tbk PT, PT. Asianagri Hilir, PT. Bina Karya Prima, PT Cargill Indonesia (Cargill, Incorporated), PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk, PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk, PT Smart TBK, PT Socfin Indonesia, PT Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk and Wilmar International Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, packaging type, packaging material, pack size, application, distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Mustard Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Pouches

Jars

Cans

Bottles

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Metal

Plastic

Paper

Others

Breakup by Pack Size:

Less than 1 Litres

1 Litres

1 Litres - 5 Litres

5 Litres - 10 Litres

10 Litres and Above

Breakup by Application:

HoReCa

Home Users

Food Processing Industry

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct/Institutional Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

