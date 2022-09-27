FAB GLASS AND MIRROR ANNOUNCES TO PARTNER UP WITH OTHER GLASS BUSINESSES
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fab Glass and Mirror, a renowned name in the glass manufacturing industry, has decided to partner up with various local glass businesses. The brand aims to help other glass businesses to boost sales by offering quality glass products at reasonable prices.
Mr. Ahmed Maddy, CEO of Fab Glass, added, “Our brand has come a long way. Since our inception, we’ve been offering the best quality glass products to all residential and commercial entities. Our focus on product quality and no compromise on after-sales support has brought us here. Today, we are excited to onboard various glass vendors and suppliers across the US.”
The company is on a mission to expand its business by partnering up with other glass vendors and suppliers. Interested peers can become pro partners with just a single click. Pro partners are named as Fab Pros Partner. These Fab Pros will enjoy exclusive benefits and special pricing to get the most out of their business partnership.
While speaking to us, their Sales and Marketing Head added: “Our Company has always gone above and beyond to help sustain the glass business industry. We equally think of local glass vendors. The purpose behind this collaboration is to help these small and large scale businesses boost their annual sales and focus more on customer retention.”
Pro partners won’t have to worry about delivering glass products to the job site. Fab Glass and Mirror offers job site delivery service for the ease of Fab Pros. Further, Pro business partners can order any type of glass through an easy-to-use online portal. Orders can be placed instantly. Pro Partners also get an option to pay through easy installments (up to 90-Days). There is also a dedicated customer support team to help Fab Pros choose the best available glass options and navigate the online portal conveniently. With all these exciting benefits, the company looks forward to facilitating their partnered businesses with even better services in the future.
Interested businesses can visit FabGlassandMirror.com to sign up as a Pro Partner.
Danyal Amin
Fab glass and mirror
+1 888-474-2221
support@fabglassandmirror.com