Flow Cytometry Market to Reach USD 10.4 Billion by 2031 - depth analysis of current trends & future estimation

Flow cytometry market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow cytometry market size was valued at $4.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. Flow cytometry is a biophysical, laser-based analytical technology, which is used to measure and analyze cells in a fluid system. Cells under analysis are labelled using fluorescent techniques and then excited using laser to emit light at different wavelengths to analyze characteristics of cells or particles. During the process, a sample of cells or particles is suspended in fluid and injected into a flow cytometer machine. Approximately 10,000 cells can be analyzed and processed by a computer in less than one minute.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The situation of COVID-19 has varied outcome when related to vaccinations. There is an emerging gap in the economic recovery between high-income and low and middle income countries. After the pandemic severely disrupted global trade, the world is witnessing a robust rebound, which is helping with the recovery in the year 2021. Trade contributes to speeding up economic recovery from the pandemic by providing sustained foreign demand for exports and ensuring the availability of imported intermediate products and services. Amidst the initial outbreak of COVID-19, the outlook for the flow cytometry industry was positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in application of flow cytometry techniques in research activities and clinical trials have increased the demand for flow cytometry products. For instance, Cytek Biosciences Inc. helped researchers and clinicians in the world to study impact of the COVID-19 virus on human immune systems in March 2020. Flow cytometry showed that COVID-19 patients reduced B-cell and T-cell frequencies compared to recovered donors and healthy donors. Moreover, according to the data by the National Institute of health (NIH), the flow cytometry analysis at the time of first evaluation after admission revealed significant differences among patients with moderate diseases with a severe phenotype and critical phenotype in U.S.

Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the flow cytometry industry, owing to the advantages, the flow cytometry technology has showed in research of COVID-19 like the ability to conduct immunophenotyping that allows the identification of SARS-CoV-2-specific immune responses. Moreover, the manufacturers also supplied more products, owing to increased demand from research institutions.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By component, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

• By technology, the bead-based flow cytometry segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

• By application, diagnostic applications segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

• By end user, the commercial organizations segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

