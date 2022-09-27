Latin America Telehealth Market Expanding at a CAGR of 17.21% during 2022-2027

Latin America Telehealth Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America Telehealth Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” the latin america telehealth market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.21% during 2022-2027

Telehealth represents the remote delivery of clinical and non-clinical healthcare services via telecommunication technologies and electronic information. These technologies generally include remote patient monitoring (RPM), electronic data transmission, mobile health (mHealth) applications, store-and-forward imaging, video conferencing, etc. Telehealth solutions are extensively used by healthcare professionals for providing consultation, care management, patient monitoring, administrative meetings, imparting medical education, etc. In addition to this, these services are also utilized across several medical specialties, such as cardiology, neurology, radiology, psychiatry, dermatology, etc.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, cancer, etc., that require continual medical supervision is primarily driving the Latin America telehealth market. Additionally, the inflating need for home monitoring devices, on account of the expanding geriatric population, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies to promote the adoption of telehealth solutions is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing integration of telehealth services with numerous advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), picture archiving and communication system (PACS), predictive analytics, etc., is positively influencing the regional market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for wearable devices, including smartwatches, to keep a regular check on blood glucose levels, blood pressure, sleep patterns, heart rate, severe pain in the body, etc., is anticipated to fuel the Latin America telehealth market over the forecasted period.

Latin America Telehealth Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Aerotel Medical Systems, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), GlobalMed (Schauenburg International GmbH), Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic, Philips Healthcare (Philips) and Siemens Healthineers (Siemens).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, type, communication technology, hosting type, application, end user.

Breakup by Type:

Hardware Components

Software Components

Services

Breakup by Communication Technology:

Video Conferencing

mHealth Solutions

Others

Breakup by Hosting Type:

Cloud-Based and Web-based

On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

Teleconsultation and Tele-mentoring

Medical Education and Training

Teleradiology

Telecardiology

Tele-ICU

Tele-Psychiatry

Tele-Dermatology

Others

Breakup by End User:

Providers

Patients

Payers

Others

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

