Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Growing at a CAGR 10.3% | Key Player - Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Rapid technological advancement in air quality monitoring systems and growing awareness among people due to the rapid increase in air pollution

Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Size – USD 1.20 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends – Implementation of stringent air quality standards in various economies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global particulate matter monitoring market size was USD 1.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for sustainable air quality monitoring solutions is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Air quality plays a pivotal role in maintaining the healthy lifestyle of people in various economies. For instance, Delhi, which is the capital city of India experiences smog every year from October to December.

This is mainly attributed to factors such as vehicular emissions, construction activities, and others. In addition, power plants emitting fugitives and harmful particulate matter pollutants within and around Delhi significantly contribute to the air pollution in this city. As a result, the government implemented emission control standards to check and control air pollution. This also provides lucrative opportunities for major companies in the market. Particulate matter monitoring solutions are extremely helpful in setting up the baseline for air quality monitoring. Market companies are also investing in improving product services. This is another key factor driving the market revenue growth. Particulate matter monitoring solutions need to be maintained, calibrated, and checked from interval to interval to maintain precise accuracy and reduce equipment downtime. Also, this ensures an increase in the density of hyperlocal air quality.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Particulate Matter Monitoring market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Key players involved in the market such as AMETEK.Inc., Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Sick Ag, Aeroqual Limited, Spectris, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Opsis AB.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 22 June 2022, Siemens Mobility Limited partnered with air quality experts EarthSense to provide the Zephyr air quality measurement system for traffic management applications. The Zephyr air quality sensor can measure and monitor end-to-end air quality in real time by fully integrating it with the traffic signal controller and traffic management system. Implementing plans based on accurate pollution data and current air quality levels will enable authorities to make significant and timely interventions with Siemens Mobility's Stratos traffic management system.

The outdoor monitoring segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing air pollution in various economies is a key factor driving the segment’s revenue growth. Air pollution is a major cause that affects human health including heart attacks, asthma attacks, bronchitis, and others. In addition, air pollution can impair visibility and damage crops and the surface of treasured buildings and monuments.

The light scattering segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The increasing application of sensing technology in particulate matter monitoring systems is a major factor driving the segment’s revenue growth. In addition, significant investments in research & development activities are another key factor contributing to revenue growth of the segment.

The PM2.5 segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing lung disorders in various economies is a major factor driving the segment’s revenue growth. In addition, rising demand for passenger vehicles in emerging economies is another key factor contributing to the segment’s revenue growth. PM2.5 particles are of size less than 2.5-micron meter. As a result, they can easily penetrate the human body and affect the lungs, eyes, and others adversely.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global particulate matter monitoring market based on product type, technology, particle size, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Indoor Monitoring

Outdoor Monitoring

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Light Scattering

Beta-Attenuation

Gravimetric

Opacity

Particle Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

PM1

5

PM4

PM10

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Indoor & outdoor air monitoring

Healthcare

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Particulate Matter Monitoring market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2019-2020) and forecast (2022-2030)

Industrial structure analysis of the Particulate Matter Monitoring market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Particulate Matter Monitoring market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Particulate Matter Monitoring market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

