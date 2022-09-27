UAE Camel Dairy Market Report 2021- 26 | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “UAE Camel Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the UAE camel dairy market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Camel milk is a natural probiotic that helps in improving digestive health by a significant level. It contains low fat and cholesterol contents and immunity boosting antibodies, which assist in preventing the risk of autoimmune disorders. It is one of the most nutritious dairy beverages with a high content of protein, iron, sodium, potassium, zinc, copper, and vitamin C. As a result, there is a rise in the consumption of camel dairy products across the UAE.
Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of diabetes represent one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for camel dairy in the UAE. Camel milk helps improve lipid profile and stops the development of insulin resistance. In addition, the rising awareness among individuals about the health benefits of camel milk for children with autism is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, leading manufacturers operating in the region are focusing on introducing new flavors of products to diversify their product portfolios and expand their market reach.
UAE Camel Dairy Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, distribution channel, packaging, emirates.
Breakup by Product Type:
Raw Camel Milk
Pasteurized Camel Milk
Flavoured Camel Milk
Camel Milk Cheese
Camel Milk Yoghurt
Camel Milk Ice Cream
Camel Milk Laban
Camel Milk Ghee
Camel Milk Infant Formula
Camel Milk Powder
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Packaging:
Cartons
Bottles
Cans
Jars
Others
Breakup by Emirates:
Abu Dhabi
Dubai
Sharjah
Others
