Shaftsbury - DUI #2 / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3003098

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin                  

STATION: Shaftsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 9/26/2022 - 2235

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 313E / Warm Brook Rd, Arlington

VIOLATION: DUI - Alcohol #2 / Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Martin P. Sullivan                                             

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of Route 313E in Arlington. At this time a traffic stop was conducted for a traffic violation. Further investigation revealed the operator, Martin Sullivan's privilege to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended. Sullivan also showed signs of alcohol impairment and was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI - Alcohol. Sullivan was released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on October 17, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI - Alcohol #2 and Criminal DLS.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 17, 2022 / 0815 hours       

COURT: Bennington Superior - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

