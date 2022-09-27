Shaftsbury - DUI #2 / DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3003098
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 9/26/2022 - 2235
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 313E / Warm Brook Rd, Arlington
VIOLATION: DUI - Alcohol #2 / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Martin P. Sullivan
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of Route 313E in Arlington. At this time a traffic stop was conducted for a traffic violation. Further investigation revealed the operator, Martin Sullivan's privilege to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended. Sullivan also showed signs of alcohol impairment and was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI - Alcohol. Sullivan was released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on October 17, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI - Alcohol #2 and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 17, 2022 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.