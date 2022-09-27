Shaftsbury - DUI #2 / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3003098

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 9/26/2022 - 2235

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 313E / Warm Brook Rd, Arlington

VIOLATION: DUI - Alcohol #2 / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Martin P. Sullivan

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol in the area of Route 313E in Arlington. At this time a traffic stop was conducted for a traffic violation. Further investigation revealed the operator, Martin Sullivan's privilege to operate a motor vehicle was criminally suspended. Sullivan also showed signs of alcohol impairment and was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI - Alcohol. Sullivan was released with a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on October 17, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI - Alcohol #2 and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 17, 2022 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.