Almond Flour Market worth $1.1 Billion by 2020 at a growth rate of 7.8% - IndustryARC
Increasing Demand Of Almond Flour Market In Various ApplicationsHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Almond Flour Market size is estimated at $1.1 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Almond flour is a popular substitute for regular wheat flour since it is low in carbs, high in nutrients, and slightly sweeter in flavor. Nutrients, protein, vitamins, and minerals abound in almond flour. Almond flour is prepared by grinding and sifting Blanched Almond Flour almonds into a fine flour which are polyunsaturated fats. Almond flour have additional health benefits over wheat flour, such as lowering “bad” LDL cholesterol and insulin resistance. Vitamin E, a group of fat-soluble chemicals that act as antioxidants in the body, is particularly abundant in almond flour. They protect against free radical damage, which accelerates aging and raises the risk of heart disease and cancer. One of the factors driving the market's growth is the rising tendency toward a healthy lifestyle, as well as the rising occurrences of diabetes, cancer, and other disorders. As consumer behaviour changes, the majority of main firms in the food and beverage industry have been pushed to improve the nutritional profile of their products in order to attract customers. Consumers have begun to spend exorbitantly on food products manufactured from health-beneficial substances, therefore the onset of COVID-19 is predicted to modestly raise demand for almond flour market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. As customer preferences for gluten-free blanched almond flour diets and higher standards develop, demand for processing equipment continue to fuel the almond flour industry's expansion.
2. Geographically, North America Almond Flour Market held the largest revenue share of 39% in 2020 to higher consumption and production of almond and its products in the region. The scope of the Almond Flour Market for various regions will be provided in the final report.
3. The Almond Flour Industry is expanding owing to emerging applications of bakery and confectionery in food and beverage industry.
4. The market's growth will also be fuelled by ongoing research and advancements in end use is pushing the Almond Flour industry forward during the forecast period 2021-2026.
5. Fluctuating cost of raw material for almond and changes in tariff policies results in variation in demand needs which is poised to create hurdles for the Almond Flour Market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Based on Form, Blanched Almond Flour Segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 and is also anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increased awareness of its health benefits over the natural equivalent.
2. Based on Geography, North America Almond Flour Market accounted for the 39% revenue share in 2020 owing to their hectic work schedules, millennials, a big demand group in the region, are primarily focused on consuming food products like baked food products made of Blanched Almond Flour that are convenient and can be ingested with minimal preparation.
3. Natural Almond Flour segment is anticipated to grow with the second-fastest CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period 2021-2026 is expected to be driven by an increase in the number of chocolate and confectionery producers, as well as an increase in the baking industry and a growing awareness of the need of eating nutritious foods.
4. he growing number of smartphone and internet users is the primary driver of sector growth. These businesses give cash back and home delivery services, which contribute to the market's growth.
5. Major corporations, such as Big Basket, are collaborating with internet shops to broaden their customer base. They also create their online portals and websites to promote the growth of the market in order to increase product sales, providing potential for the Almond Flour Industry to flourish.
6. Offline is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026 as it provides the convenience and variety of options that consumer seeks.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Almond Flour industry are -
1. Hodgson Mill
2. WellBees
3. Olam International
4. Blue Diamond Almonds
5. Shiloh Farms
