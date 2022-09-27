Recycled Plastics Market in India 2022: Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Growth and Forecast 2027

India Recycled Plastics Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Recycled Plastics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the india recycled plastics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Recycled plastics comprise bottles, food trays, wheeled bins, polyester fabric, flower pots, watering cans, and reusable crates and pallets. These plastics are manufactured in five stages, including sorting, washing, shredding, identification, classification, and extruding. They assist in reducing plastic pollution, minimizing landfill dependence, conserving resources, and preventing greenhouse gas emissions.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-recycled-plastics-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing environmental consciousness, along with the rising awareness among individuals about the harmful impact of plastics, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for recycled plastics in India. In addition, the Government of India (GoI) and other regulatory bodies are implementing bans on the usage of plastics, which is encouraging the adoption of recycled plastics in the country. Apart from this, the rising utilization of recycled plastics for the packaging of processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors in the country.

India Recycled Plastics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, plastic type, raw material, application.

Breakup by Plastic Type:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Rigid Plastic and Foam

Fibres

Others

Breakup by Application:

Non-Food Contact Packaging

Food Contact Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3lBmZCZ

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Japan Recycled Plastics Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

GCC Healthcare Packaging Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

United States Green Packaging Market Report: https://bit.ly/3w8qRx4

Japan Green Packaging Market Report: https://bit.ly/3dtNuFy

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.